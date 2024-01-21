FYI Calendar: See some art at a reception Jan. 26 at FSRAM





What do YOU wanna do?

Here's a new calendar to help you get out and get involved in the arts scene in NWA and the River Valley. Send your organization's events to bmartin@nwaonline.com to be included.

Cure Cabin Fever

Pontoon Boat Tours -- 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25, Arkansas River in Fort Smith. Hosted by Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center. Free. Register at 501-710-6285.

See Some Art

Opening Reception -- For "Faces & Figures of the Permanent Collection," 5-7 p.m. Jan. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Artists' Reception -- For an exhibition of art works by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 1, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Art on show through April 21. waltonartscenter.org.

Make Something

Holliday Tintype -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $50 per tintype. No registration required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stained Mosaic Glass -- With artist Cheri Bohn, 10 a.m. Jan. 27, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $65. artsonmainvb.com.

Bean Animal Art -- 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Hunt Some Ghosts

Eureka Springs Paranormal Weekend -- Jan. 26-27 or Feb. 2-3, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. $225 includes lodging. www.reserveeureka.com/attractions/esp

Learn Something New

Genealogy Writer's Workshop -- 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 23, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Bird Migration & Light Pollution -- With Kent Marts of Lights Out Heartland, 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Read a Book

Hoopla Book Club -- A new book club starting with "Endless Nights" by Agatha Christie, 2 p.m. Jan. 30, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Entrepreneurs Book Club -- Noon Feb. 1, Bookish in the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bookishfs.com.

Meet The Author

Story Time With Caroline Uhorchak -- Author of "Otter Cove," 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Hit The Road

"In The Heights" -- Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical that takes audiences on a vibrant journey through the streets of the lively Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City, Jan. 26-Feb. 11, Springfield (Mo.) Little Theatre. $22-$42. springfieldlittletheatre.org.

See The World

Burns Night Dinner -- A fundraiser for the Fort Smith Firefighters Pipe & Drum Corps, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Bricktown Brewery in Fort Smith. $40. eventbrite.com.

Get Healthier

Yoga at The Bakery -- 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Let the Good Times Roll!

Mardi Gras Coronation Ball -- 6-10 p.m. Feb. 2, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Night Parade -- 6 p.m. Feb. 3, downtown Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball -- 6 p.m. Feb. 9, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Day Parade -- 2 p.m. Feb. 10. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

