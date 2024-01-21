FYI Calendar: What do you wanna do? Try these ideas from hikes to auditions

Here's a new calendar to help you get out and get involved in the arts scene in NWA and the River Valley. Send your organization's events to bmartin@nwaonline.com to be included.

Try Out

Shiloh Singers -- 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22, First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Find out more on Facebook.

"The Scarlet Pimpernel" -- With NWA Audio Theater, 7-9 p.m. Jan. 23 & 25, First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn St. in Springdale. Email NWAAudioTheater@gmail.com.

Risque Cabaret -- With Theatre Collective NWA, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 26, The Medium in Springdale. Email casting@nwatheatrecollective.org

Cure Cabin Fever

Ozark Hill Hikers -- 5K or 10K walk through Bentonville, including Crystal Bridges and Compton Gardens, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24, Casey's Convenience Store, 100 S.E. "J" St. in Bentonville. $2-$3. Email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Pontoon Boat Tours -- 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25, Arkansas River in Fort Smith. Hosted by Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center. Free. Register at 501-710-6285.

See Some Art

Opening Reception -- For "Faces & Figures of the Permanent Collection," 5-7 p.m. Jan. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Artists' Reception -- For an exhibition of art works by Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 1, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Art on show through April 21. waltonartscenter.org.

Make Something

Holliday Tintype -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $50 per tintype. No registration required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vision Boarding for 2024 -- 2-4 p.m. Jan. 21, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $35. Ages 18 & older. communitycreativecenter.org.

The Ancient Art of Incense -- 2-4 p.m. Jan. 21, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $40. Ages 18 & older. communitycreativecenter.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! -- An open craft event, 6 p.m. Jan. 25, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Stained Mosaic Glass -- With artist Cheri Bohn, 10 a.m. Jan. 27, Arts on Main in Van Buren. $65. artsonmainvb.com.

Bean Animal Art -- 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Hear It Here

"Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta" -- With Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of Conway and Loretta, 7 p.m. Jan. 25, King Opera House in Van Buren. $40-$58. kingoperahouse.com.

Classical Music Social -- With a free spotlight concert at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 & a Chamber Music Celebration at 7:30 p.m., Heroncrest in Elm Springs. $5-$25. cmozarks.org.

Ryan & Ryan -- Father and son piano duo, 4 p.m. Feb. 4, Skokos Performing Arts Center in Alma. $25-$35. skokospac.org.

Watch A Movie

"Razing Liberty Square" -- Indie film and discussion, 2 p.m. Jan. 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hunt Some Ghosts

Eureka Springs Paranormal Weekend -- Jan. 26-27 or Feb. 2-3, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. $225 includes lodging. www.reserveeureka.com/attractions/esp

Learn Something New

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild -- Stash for Cash Sale, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Jan. 22, St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. Email Admin@calicocutups.com.

Stitch Together -- Learn to knit, crochet or do other needlework, 1 p.m. Jan. 23, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Genealogy Writer's Workshop -- 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 23, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Gallery Talk -- NWA Weavers' Guild, 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bird Migration & Light Pollution -- With Kent Marts of Lights Out Heartland, 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Painted Dragon Class -- Suggested for ages 6-15, Terra Studios in Durham. $25 per person. Schedule at usingart.org/pages/classes.

Eat & Drink

Wintertime Market -- With local food and art, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 27, 101 E. Cherry St. in downtown Rogers. rogerslocalfoodmarket.com.

Read a Book

Books On Main Book Club -- "Snow Flower and the Secret Fan" by Lisa See, 6 p.m. Jan. 22, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sleuth or Consequences -- "The Cold Dish" by Craig Johnson, 6 p.m. Jan. 23, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Choose Your Own Adventure Book Club -- January's topic is "Learn Something New," noon Jan. 25, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Hoopla Book Club -- A new book club starting with "Endless Nights" by Agatha Christie, 2 p.m. Jan. 30, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Entrepreneurs Book Club -- Noon Feb. 1, Bookish in the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bookishfs.com.

Meet The Author

Story Time With Caroline Uhorchak -- Author of "Otter Cove," 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Hit The Road

"In The Heights" -- Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical that takes audiences on a vibrant journey through the streets of the lively Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City, Jan. 26-Feb. 11, Springfield (Mo.) Little Theatre. $22-$42. springfieldlittletheatre.org.

See The World

Chinese New Year Celebration -- 10 a.m. Jan. 27, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Lunar New Year Celebration -- 11 a.m. Jan. 27, followed by traditional dance with the Chinese Association of NWA at 2 p.m. Jan. 27, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Burns Night Dinner -- A fundraiser for the Fort Smith Firefighters Pipe & Drum Corps, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Bricktown Brewery in Fort Smith. $40. eventbrite.com.

Get Healthier

Community Yoga -- With Jamie Dye, 2 p.m. Jan. 21, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m. Jan. 22, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Yoga at The Bakery -- 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Allostasis Meditation -- With Justin Ternes, 6 p.m. Jan. 24, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Let the Good Times Roll!

Mardi Gras Coronation Ball -- 6-10 p.m. Feb. 2, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Night Parade -- 6 p.m. Feb. 3, downtown Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball -- 6 p.m. Feb. 9, Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs.

Mardi Gras Day Parade -- 2 p.m. Feb. 10. eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com