Georgia lineman to visit Hogs

University of Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos extended a scholarship offer to highly-recruited sophomore Katrell Webb recently and it appears Mateos will be getting some assistance in recruiting him to Fayetteville.

Webb, 6-3, 235 pounds, of Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill, had 14 other scholarship offers from LSU, Louisville, Ole Miss, Florida State, South Carolina, Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky and others before landing one from the Hogs on Tuesday.

"I went into my coach's office and he told me that Arkansas wanted to talk to me," Webb said. "I called Coach Mateos. He was telling me he just got up there and he wanted to offer me. He said I'm a good two-way talent."

Webb and Class of 2026 Arkansas offensive line commitment Bear McWhorter have been friends since playing in an All-Star game as sixth-graders. Now Mateos hopes to see the two as teammates in Fayetteville, Webb said.

"He said he wanted to coach me, and he can see me and Bear playing along with each other at Arkansas," Webb said.

McWhorter, 6-4 and 288 pounds, of Cass (Ga.) High School, had offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas, Louisville, Mississippi State and others on Aug. 27.

Webb said he and McWhorter are looking to visit Arkansas together this spring.

"I know I'm going to a game for sure," Webb said. "I have to go out for a game."

McWhorter has talked up Mateos to Webb.

"He likes that they offered me now because we've been playing with each other for a minute now since youth ball. ... To have the opportunity to play with each other at the next level is an amazing opportunity," Webb said.

The topic of food is often discussed when McWhorter and Webb talk about Fayetteville.

"We were talking about places to eat up there," said Webb, who also said he is fond of soul food. "He said they have good places to eat."

Webb also heard from Arkansas Class of 2026 defensive back commitment Tay Lockett, who Webb said he has gotten to know through a mutual friend.

"He's trying to convince me to come to Arkansas as well," Webb said. "I told him to check my post because he's committed to Arkansas. He loves it up there. He saw it on my instagram and he was like, 'Oh yeah, Woo Sooie Pig,' He was like, 'You got to come you got to come to Arkansas now.' "

Lockett, 6-1, 180 pounds, of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, pledged to the Hogs on Aug. 24 over scholarship offers from Southern Cal, Washington, Georgia, Penn State, Auburn, Oregon and many others. He visited the Hogs on Saturday.

The outgoing and personable Webb said he plans to study business in college. He recorded 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 8 quarterback hurries last season.

Webb said he plans to play on the offensive line in college but admits defense is fun, too.

"I want to play offense but what is more fun to me?" he said. "I like defense. I just like hitting the quarterback and hitting the running backs."

