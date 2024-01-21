Jeff VanDam said a rat-shaped indentation in the pavement on Chicago's West Roscoe Street is "a small, quirky feature of a neighborhood where we get used to it, we care about it, and we want to protect it."

Ilya Kahn, 66, of Los Angeles, was arrested in connection with a yearslong scheme to export sensitive technology illegally from the United States to Joint Stock Company Research and Development Center Elvees, a Russian business which was sanctioned by the U.S. government, according to federal prosecutors.

Matthew Brackley, 40, a former Republican legislative candidate of Waldoboro, Maine, faces up to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, officials said.

Preston Walls, 19, was sentenced to 65 years in prison and must serve at least 40 years of his sentence for killing two students at the Starts Right Here alternative school on the edge of downtown Des Moines and injuring the program's founder.

Moad Mohamed Benkabbou, 23, of Kissimmee, Fla., was sentenced to six years in prison for lying to federal agents about his past support for the Islamic State, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle District of Florida.

Jermain Rigueur, a 27-year-old greeter at New York City hospital, was arrested on charges of attempted murder in connection with three stabbings and assault in a fourth, all in the Queens borough.

Stephen Beal, 64, was ordered to serve two concurrent life sentences, plus 30 years, for blowing up his ex-girlfriend's Aliso Viejo, Calif., spa with a homemade package bomb in May 2018, killing her and seriously injuring two others.

Kenneth Courtright, 53, owner of The Income Store in Minooka, Ill., was sentenced to 7½ years in federal prison for a website development fraud scheme in which prosecutors say he lured more than 500 investors with promises of high annual returns in perpetuity if they paid a six-figure upfront fee to build and operate websites.

Hage Geingob, 82-year-old president of Namibia, will start treatment for cancer after a routine colonoscopy and a gastroscopy and a follow-up biopsy led to the detection of cancerous cells, his office said in a statement.