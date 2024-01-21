King Opera House season includes country, comedy, soul and more

FYI

King Opera House Season

WHAT -- A "Season of Entertainment" designed for the historic 315-seat King Opera House.

WHERE -- King Opera House, downtown Van Buren

SCHEDULE --

Jan. 25 -- "Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta": With Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of Conway and Loretta, 7 p.m. $40-$58.

Feb. 2 -- Chad Prather Comedy Show: A comedian, musician and armchair philosopher, 7 p.m. $35-$90.

Feb. 3 -- The Larry B Soul Experience: The most sought-after show in the River Valley, 7 p.m. $25-$40.

March 2 -- "Gone Too Soon:" The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, 7 p.m. $30-$50.

March 23 -- Magic, Beyond the Ghost Light: With magician Carlos David and paranormalist Vince Johari, 7 p.m. $20-$30.

April 6 – The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7 p.m. $30-$50.

May 4 – Peter Antoniou "Psychic Comedian," 7 p.m. $20-$30.

June 8 – William Lee Martin, The King of Cowtown Comedy Tour, 7 p.m. $25-$45.

COST -- $40-$58 per show

INFO -- kingoperahouse.com

An intimate theater like the historic King Opera House makes a perfect venue for a variety of performances from country music to comedy to soul and more, says its manager Bill Ratcliff. The KOH 2024 Season of Entertainment includes "Twitty & Lynn: A Salue to Conway and Loretta," The Larry B Soul Experience, comic Chad Prather and William Lee Martin, "The King of Cowtown Comedy." (Courtesy Photos)



