Ashamed of nation

I am ashamed of Joe Biden's decision to aid Israel in what I believe is its genocide of Palestinians. I am ashamed of the U.S. sanctioning of other countries' money in order to impose U.S. imperialist will upon nations which have just as much a right to seek economic prosperity as the U.S. I am ashamed of the CIA for its reported continued coups, assassinations, tortures, black prisons and its exportation of state-sponsored terrorism to Third World countries in order to force them into line with U.S. corporate interests.

I am ashamed of U.S. arms contractors who seek perpetual war in order to get filthy rich, and who don't give a damn about how their actions affect the safety and future of average Americans. I am ashamed of the Christian right, which it appears has become a heretical fascist movement that cheers on nuclear Armageddon because of its hatred of those who aren't white Christian nationalists. Theirs is a self-fulfilling prophecy that will ultimately destroy all life on this planet, including themselves.

I am ashamed of the billionaires, corporations and the international monied interests who it seems have bought out the U.S. government and now control its decision-making policies, behind closed doors, to benefit themselves, to the continued detriment of average working Americans.

The nuclear clock is as close to nuclear midnight as it's ever been. Biden has set the stage with his war-mongering in the Middle East: The U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia and NATO are on one side; Russia, China, Iran and a host of other countries that are sick and tired of U.S. bullying on the other.

Once that first nuke is dropped, all bets are off.

BRAD BAILEY

Fayetteville

Save our democracy

Vote for democracy and the rule of law. Donald Trump, the dictator, does not know what either means. To say Trump should be immune from federal prosecution for actions taken in office, unless impeached and convicted in the Senate, is like hiring a fox (the political Republicans in the Senate) to protect the henhouse (Trump). Trump is a loser. In my opinion, he caused, aided and abetted the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

LOUISE HENDERSON

Hot Springs Village

Can do both actions

In the Jan. 18 paper, Bart Steadman wrote a letter to the editor about providing munitions to Ukraine. I agree with his premise that we need to do this. If the facts in his last three paragraphs are accurate that the munitions to be provided to Ukraine were bought and paid for years ago and would not add anything to our national debt, then I think his suggestion is a no-brainer.

In the first two paragraphs of his letter, Mr. Steadman waylays the Republican Party for withholding this support to Ukraine until we secure the southern border. He further asserts the world sees an American political party resorting to blackmail to get votes from its base, and the delay in helping Ukraine is disgraceful and a travesty.

Isn't it just as easy to posit, why is the Democrat Party refusing to provide support to Ukraine by insisting on keeping our border so porous? Why do the Democrats not want a secure border? The world could just as easily see an American political party (Democrat) resorting to blackmail to get votes from its progressive base that insists on an open border because of the future benefit of all these immigrants eventually obtaining the right to vote (for Democrats).

Mr. Steadman wonders why Republicans insist on secure borders before supplying help to Ukraine. I wonder why Democrats insist on continuing an open border before supplying help to Ukraine. Other than one's perspective, what is the difference in the two positions? So just ignore the chaos this open-border policy is beginning to play on sanctuary cities. And as I am composing this, I am watching a clip on TV about a Denver public hospital having to make cutbacks and turn away patients because $136 million in services, some provided to immigrants, has not been paid. Seems a good trade to me. Secure the border and supply help to Ukraine.

GREG FLESHER

Little Rock

Little Free Pantries

Thanks to Tom Sissom for bringing Little Free Pantries to the attention of all in his recent article. Publicity is good even if it isn't always totally positive. For what it's worth, the Little Free Pantry in Maumelle, sponsored by St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, arose several years ago not as an opportunity to make us feel good about ourselves, but as an opportunity for us to live out our baptismal promise to "seek and serve Christ in all persons, loving [our] neighbors as [ourselves]."

Maumelle is not known as a place where people have food insecurity. But we have found that many people in our community who find themselves in need do benefit from our effort to provide assistance through our little red pantry box. We fill it at least daily, and through the combined efforts of many who are not connected to our congregation, the pantry stays fairly well-stocked. We will continue to provide this service because we take seriously Jesus' words from Matthew 25: "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."

For anyone who would like to help, our pantry box is located at the River Stone Plaza in Maumelle, 2001 Club Manor Drive.

PEGGY CROMWELL

Maumelle

Peggy Cromwell is vicar at St Nicholas Episcopal Church.

Strong talking point

In my humble opinion, the Republicans in Congress have no interest whatsoever in solving the immigration problem, at least not until after the election in November. As long as there is a problem, it remains as the only thing they can blame on the Biden administration, and therefore they can maintain their strongest talking point.

I wish our elected Arkansas congressmen would show some kind of fortitude in standing against the radical right and standing for what is right.

CHUCK GOSS

Little Rock