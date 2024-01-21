Little Rock Junior Cotillion presents 10 from regal court

The 75th season of Little Rock Junior Cotillion was held Dec. 2 at the Statehouse Convention Center. Parents of the students chaperoned the events and danced the last dance with their children.

Highlights of the evening were the crowning of the King and Queen in the fifth, sixth and seventh grades. Eighth-graders voted on their Ideal Boy and Girl and Best Dancers.

Fifth-grade King and Queen: Asher Mizell, Chenal Elementary, son of Jolie and Jason Mizell, and Sophie McMath, Jefferson Elementary, daughter of Shannon and Robert McMath

Sixth-grade King and Queen: Philip Levin, The Anthony School, son of Krysten and Mark Levin, and Laura Short, Pinnacle View Middle School, daughter of Amanda and Rusty Short

Seventh-grade King and Queen: Austin Smith, Pulaski Academy, son of Betsy and Blake Smith, and Stella Wunderl, Little Rock Christian Academy, daughter of Priscilla and Asher Wunderl

Eighth-grade Ideal Boy and Girl: James Clark, Holy Souls, son of Christina and Jay Clark, and Molly Ross, Holy Souls, daughter of Jenny and Brian Ross

Eighth-grade Best Dancers: Sam Cruse, Christ the King, son of Alice and J.D. Cruse, and Emery Considine, Pulaski Academy, daughter of Abby and Michael Considine

Four Years of Perfect Attendance: Evan Beranek, Pinnacle, son of Maura and Mike Beranek; Anna Russell Brantley, Episcopal Collegiate School, daughter of Sallie and Ryan Brantley; Emma Laughlin, Holy Souls, daughter of Catherine and Patrick Laughlin; and Calleigh Salerno, Pinnacle View, daughter of Kim and Bryan Salern

