LIVE! A Music Calendar: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram announces March show in Fort Smith

Buddy Guy called him, "the next explosion of blues." Rolling Stone declared him to be "one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and Prince." NPR Music described his music as "blues at its raw and powerful best."

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram is coming to TempleLive Fort Smith at 8 p.m. March 14. Tickets at $35 and up went on sale to the public Friday. The Grammy Award-winning blues guitarist, vocalist and songwriter is currently on tour and will play in Oklahoma City and Tulsa after the Fort Smith show. Keep up with Kingfish at christonekingfishingram.com.

RIVER VALLEY

The Bakery District -- Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. Jan. 21; Fort Smith Jazz Jam moved to 6 p.m. Feb. 8.

Zapata's Mexican Restaurant -- Robert Rauch, 5 p.m. Jan. 25 in Fort Smith.

The Ouachitas -- Common Roots, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 in Alma.

The Good Fight -- Kazha, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in Huntington.

Hero's -- Ju Ju and the Juggernauts and Rufus Buck, 8 p.m. Jan. 26; The Swade Diablos, 8 p.m. Jan. 27 in Fort Smith.

Rooftop on Main -- Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 25 in Clarksville.

The Vault 1905 Sports Grill -- Sadie Bass, 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in Van Buren.

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2 in Alma.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center -- Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Fort Smith Symphony: Modern Moves & Epic Journeys, 7 p.m. March 2 in Fort Smith.

906 Cigar and Cocktail Lounge -- Jeff Horton Trio, 7 p.m. Jan. 25 in Fort Smith.

TempleLive -- Tyler Halverson and March to August, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Tracy Byrd and Midnight South, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16 in Fort Smith.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Afroman, 91 Thompson & Swayzee Beats and DJ D Sewell, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25.

801 Media Center -- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1 in Fort Smith.

Bricktown Brewery -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Jan. 27 in Fort Smith.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland -- Bellamy Brothers, 9 p.m. Jan. 26 in Roland, Okla.

Riverwind Casino -- Jo Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 (sold out); Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15 in Norman, Okla.

Please send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.