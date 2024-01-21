LIVE! Music: Allah-Las, Blonde Redhead, U.S. Girls to play Hot Springs during solar eclipse

A four-day festival dedicated to the solar eclipse will convene in Hot Springs for the rare cosmic spectacle on April 8.

The Allah-Las, Blonde Redhead, Shannon and the Clams, Deerhoof, Mary Lattimore, Sun Ra Arkestra, ESG, U.S. Girls, Hailu Mergia, Sonny & the Sunsets, Molly Lewis, Ana Roxanne, Quintron and Expo 70 are set to perform at the Atlas Obscura Ecliptic Festival happening April 5-8 near Hot Springs National Park. The festival site will be located in The Path of Totality -- the track of the moon's shadow on earth -- for the 2024 solar eclipse.

The event will also feature guest speakers such as rocket scientist and astronomer Summer Ash; theoretical physicist Dr. Kelly Reidy; executive director for the Joseph Campbell Foundation John Bucher; writers LD Deutsch and Adam Rubin; and Emmy-nominated history communicator Torri Yates-Orr. Author and astronomer Rebecca Boyle will conduct a guided stargazing session and give a talk as well.

"Over the course of four days, we'll come together to celebrate this rare astronomical event with an all-out festival of wonder featuring celebrated scientists, legendary musicians, curated vendors, artists and explorers ... culminating with the total eclipse itself -- 3.5 minutes of otherworldly midday darkness," says Megan Roberts, Atlas Obscura's vice president of Experiential.

Atlas Obscura has partnered with Low Key Arts, which produces the annual Valley of the Vapors festival in Hot Springs, for the event.

Four day passes to Ecliptic are $385. Children younger than 10 get in free. Camping and RV hookups are available on site, and passes are sold separately. "Bring your own tent" options start at $650; RV camping is $850; and glamping options are available starting at $1,350. Patrons may also stay in surrounding hotels or camp grounds.

More information at ecliptic.atlasobscura.com.

Bluegrass Festival

Four-time Grammy-nominated bluegrass band The Seldom Scene and International Bluegrass Music Awards winner Becky Buller will perform during the 22nd annual Mountain View Spring Bluegrass Festival March 7-9 at Ozark Highlands Theater at the Ozark Folk Center.

The festival kicks off with a gospel show 6-10 p.m. March 7 with performances by Buller, Dave Adkins Band, Catahoula Drive and others. On March 8-9 the festival includes matinee and evening shows featuring some of the biggest names in bluegrass including The Seldom Scene, The Gibson Brothers, SpringStreet, Edgar Loudermilk, The Baker Family and Big Mill with performances by Simply Southern Cloggers and the Music Roots Ensemble featuring some of Mountain View's youth musicians at 5:45 p.m. both days.

Thursday tickets are for an evening show only and are $20 general admission or $25 for premium seating (first five rows). Friday and Saturday tickets are $25 each night or with premium seating (first five rows) $35 per seat. More information at mountainview-bluegrass.com or by calling the Mountain View Bluegrass Association at (870) 501-5105.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Kurt Allen Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 2; Emily Elgin, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Pretty Big Deal, 8 p.m. Feb. 9; Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. March 15.

The Momentary -- Astral Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; The Soul Rebels with special guest Talib Kweli, 7 p.m. Feb. 2; 3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom and DK Star God, 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

Undercroft -- Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Jan. 24; Meredith Crawford, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. Jan. 29.

Rowdy Beaver Tavern -- Buddy Shute and the Motivators, 7 p.m. Jan. 27.

FAYETTEVILLE

Morano's -- Buddy Shute & the Motivators' Mardi Gras Party (with beads, baubles, rumbas and festive dress), 6 p.m. Feb. 3; Jim Mills Easy Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

Walton Arts Center -- Galvin Cello, 7 p.m. Jan. 30; D@mn Tall Buildings, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1; Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2; SoNA's Defying Expectations, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; David Foster & Katharine McPhee, 7 p.m. Feb. 29; The Comedy Zone: Dave Williamson, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29; West Street Live: Lee Rocker, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

Smoke and Barrel -- Jesse Welles and Gardensnakes, 9 p.m. Jan. 27.

Tin Roof Fayetteville -- Zac Hart, 8 p.m., Willie Traywick, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

Club 509 -- Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Jan. 23.

Cork and Keg -- Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar -- Latin Dance Night with 3levated Dance, 6 p.m. Jan. 21; Cherise Carver, 7 p.m. Feb. 6; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

Folk School of Fayetteville -- Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 22; original songs open mic, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23; Robert Ellis songwriting workshop and concert, Jan. 27; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam & Gathering, 2 p.m. Jan. 28; Dan Bern, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; Langan Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

Washington County Fairgrounds -- Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom, Sad Palomino and Gardensnakes at Frost Fest, 2-7 p.m. Feb. 3. fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest

Fayetteville Town Center -- Arkansas Gospel Chorale and HBCU Marching Band, 3 p.m. and then Akeem Kemp, Michael Fields Jr., Branjae Jackson, Lyfe Jennings and Young Joc, 7 p.m. Feb. 10.

Mount Sequoyah -- Holy Anvil Recording Co. presents Gardensnakes, John Charles and the Cold Cuts, and Idle Valley, 7 p.m. Feb. 17.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Happy hour with Leah & the Mojo Doctors, 6 p.m. and Mike Ryan, 9 p.m. Jan. 26; Gone Country, 9 p.m. Jan. 27; Colour Design, Always Tired and Chrono Wizard, 8 p.m. Jan. 28; Gary Hutchison's Bday Bash with Oreo Blue, Nace Brothers and more, 6 p.m. and Sawyer Hill, Ted Hammig & The Campaign and Modeling, 9 p.m. Feb. 2; Squirrel Flower with Greg Mendez, 7 p.m. Feb. 8.

JJ's Live -- Red NOT Chili Peppers, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Dylan Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Blank 281, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Warren Zeiders, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Casey Donahew, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Jake Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; The Dead South, Feb. 27; The Brook & The Bluff, March 1; Flipturn, March 6; Red Clay Strays, March 7; Dave Matthews Tribute, 7 p.m. March 9; Geoff Tate & Adrian Vandenberg, March 12; Lil Xan, March 14; Descendents and Circle Jerks, March 26; Waka Flocka Flame, March 18; Sierra Ferrell, March 19; Flatland Cavalry, March 27; Clutch, May 15; Taking Back Sunday, May 21.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club -- Kevin McCaffrey, Jan. 26-27; Mike Palascak, Jan. 31; David Koechner, Feb. 1-3 and Office Trivia with Todd Packer, 4 p.m. Feb. 3; Paul Varghese, Feb. 9-10; Lynne Koplitz, Feb. 14; Michael Longfellow, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17.

Goat Lab Brewery -- Notable Wednesdays with Kevin and Murray featuring local musicians starting at 5:3o p.m. every Wednesday with Rick Reiter, Jan. 24; Will Gunselmann, Jan. 31; Matt Schmidt, Feb. 7; Bob Holland, Feb. 21; Jerrod Mounce, Feb. 28; TJ Scarlett, March 6; Jon Dooly, March 13; Chris Arcana, March 20; Michael Cooper, March 27.

RIVER VALLEY

The Bakery District -- Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. Jan. 21; Fort Smith Jazz Jam moved to 6 p.m. Feb. 8.

Zapata's Mexican Restaurant -- Robert Rauch, 5 p.m. Jan. 25.

King Opera House -- Twitty & Lynn, Jan. 25; Bob Seger Tribute, Jan. 26; Chad Prather (comedy), 7 p.m. Feb. 2; Larry B Soul Experience, 7 p.m. Feb. 3; Michael Jackson Tribute, March 2.

The Ouachitas -- Common Roots, 7 p.m. Jan. 27.

The Good Fight -- Kazha, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in Huntington.

Hero's -- The Swade Diablos, 8 p.m. Jan. 27.

Rooftop on Main -- Some Guy Named Robb, 7 p.m. Jan. 25 in Clarksville.

The Vault 1905 Sports Grill -- Sadie Bass, 7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center -- Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Fort Smith Symphony: Modern Moves & Epic Journeys, 7 p.m. March 2.

906 Cigar and Cocktail Lounge -- Jeff Horton Trio, 7 p.m. Jan. 25.

Alma Performing Arts Center -- Barron Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4.

TempleLive -- Tyler Halverson and March to August, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Tracy Byrd and Midnight South, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, 8 p.m. March 14; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Hairball, 8 p.m. March 6; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Afroman, 91 Thompson & Swayzee Beats and DJ D Sewell, 7 p.m. Feb. 8; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19; Seventh Day Slumber, Shallow Side, Magdalene Rose and Love The Hate, 6 p.m. April 25.

AACLive! -- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino -- Jo Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Bricktown Brewery -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Jan. 27. sgnrobb.com

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland -- Bellamy Brothers, 9 p.m. Jan. 26.

Farewell Party -- Oreo Blue, 8 p.m. Feb. 10.

Choctaw Casino Pocola -- Josh Abbott, 8 p.m. March 9; Chayce Beckham, 8 p.m. April 5.

ROGERS

Pub on the Bricks -- Cherise Carver & Crimson Road, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Blue Monday, 7 p.m. Feb. 5; Jeff Horton Trio, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium -- Mixtape Music Series with Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Black Apple Cider -- Comedy starts at 8 p.m. every Thursday with Giovahna Calvetti & Katie Still, Jan. 25; Ben Jones, Feb. 1; Cori Stewart and Jay Light, Feb. 8; Dwayne Duke, Alex Just and Kyle Huber, Feb. 15; Trever Carreon and Seth Dees, Feb. 22; Gabbie Watts, Feb. 29; Scott Shaffer, March 7; Dayton Bisset and Christophe Jean, March 14; Spencer Hicks, Jeremy Hellwig and J.C. Sibala, March 21.

Tontitown Winery -- Dime Box Duo, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26; Trey O'Dell, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Take Cover Unplugged, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

International Bluegrass Music Awards winner Becky Buller will perform March 7 during the gospel music night of the 23nd annual Mountain View Spring Bluegrass Festival at the Ozark Folk Center. (Courtesy Photo)

