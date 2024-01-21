Local notes: Free legal aid; Scholarship open for women in the arts; Writer’s Colony announces online class

Free Legal Aid

There will be a walk-in clinic for veterans who need help with a civil legal need from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Homeless Program Office, 228 E. Sunbridge Drive in Fayetteville or 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Mental Health Clinic, Building 44, 1100 N. College Ave in Fayetteville.

Civil legal services include:

Domestic services including divorce, custody and visitation, child support, modifications, paternity, adoption, name change, minor/adult guardianship, orders of protection, domestic violence and more.

Housing services including landlord/tenant, evictions, housing discrimination, foreclosure, disaster relief and simple deeds.

Benefits including medicaid, unemployment, social security, employment discrimination, disability rights/benefits, workers compensation and school loans.

Other services include wills and estates, power of attorney, chapter 7 bankruptcy, record sealing/expungement, income tax and more.

Information: (800) 952-9243 or arlegalaid.org.

Women in the Arts

Each year, the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts selects an Arkansas woman student attending an Arkansas university or college to receive a $3,000 stipend to collaborate with a mentor working in an Arkansas museum, gallery or arts institution.

The internship is designed to give the student an opportunity to learn about and make contributions to the cultural life of Arkansas while enriching her program of study related to the advancement of fine arts, art history or arts administration. Chosen from numerous applicants, the internship has enabled recipients to pursue real-life work experiences in the arts.

The application deadline is March 1, and the recipient will be announced in April.

Founded in 1989, ACNMWA is a nonprofit volunteer organization that highlights the accomplishments of Arkansas women artists and shares the groundbreaking work of the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) in Washington, D.C., with a statewide audience.

Information: nmwa.org, acnmwa.org/programs/college-internship, email ann@arthuralley.com.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present "Writing and Right Livelihood," an online class with Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg and Kathryn Lorenzen, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30 on Zoom.

The class, with Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg and Kathryn Lorenzen, will offer writers of all backgrounds, genres and levels of experience methods for using their writing to earn income in ways that don't compromise their values or sacrifice their dreams.

These two long-time right livelihood and career transition coaches, writers and teachers will lead the class through some short writing exercises and thought-provoking discussions to better discern what directions they might want to investigate further -- such as writing coaching, developmental editing, content creation, workshop facilitation and other forms of community teaching or work in other venues and occupations that leave you fresh for your writing time.

This is a Zoom workshop. A $40 donation is requested to support our writers' scholarship residency fund.

Space is limited. Early registration is recommended.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org/events.

Peace Scholarship

Fayetteville Friends Meeting invites applications for this year's Friends Peace Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is intended to encourage high school seniors in building skills of nonviolence to combat war, poverty, inequality, intolerance and climate injustice. It will support college, technical school or other post-high school graduation education. Graduating seniors from Washington County high schools are eligible to apply. The deadline for application is March 31.

Phillip and Lisa Wise established the scholarship in honor of both their fathers, Craig Wise and Albert Nielson, who deeply valued both education and peace during their lifetimes.

Information: fayarkfriends.org or email ffmclerk@gmail.com

Hearts, Boots & Heels in Harmony

A free, formal-to-fun dance is planned for 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 in building 3 of the Fayetteville VA Hospital, 1100 N. College Ave. It celebrates healthy relationships and aims to bring awareness to Heart Health Awareness Month. Veterans, family and friends welcome.

The event will kick off with a welcome, toast and proclamation, followed by professional two step and line dancing lessons from 6-7 p.m., then more dancing and a social from 7:30-9 p.m. A photo booth and light refreshments will be provided during the event. Education and resources from subject matter experts will be available. Subject matter experts include those from the areas of mental health, intimate partner violence/domestic violence, suicide prevention, women's health, whole health and more.

Partnering agencies for the event include the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Monarch 61 Project, Arkansas Counseling and Wellness and the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter.

Information: andrea.predl@va.gov or bdailey@domesticpeace.com.