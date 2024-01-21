Punk trio Green Day popped up for an impromptu show in a New York subway station last week. Late-night host Jimmy Fallon joined them in the effort to draw attention to the "American Idiot" performers album and supporting tour. At the Rockefeller Center station, the band and Fallon wore costumes -- long-haired wigs, faux facial hair, sunglasses and beanies -- as seen in video shared on Reddit. As the crowd grew, Fallon, Billie Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool revealed themselves, launching into acoustic versions of Green Day hits "Basket Case," "American Idiot" and a single off their new album, "Look Ma, No Brains." Several New York police officers stood between the band and the crowd as onlookers pressed forward and sang along, their phones outstretched to capture the moment, according to video posted on X by hannahfeldman-- "i saw GreenDay tonight for $2.90," she tweeted, referring to the fare for a ride on the city's buses or trains.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was scheduled to appear in court Thursday on charges of domestic violence. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is being held at a jail in the capital of Santo Domingo, where he was arrested Wednesday, officials said. No further details were immediately available, and it wasn't immediately clear whether Hernandez has an attorney. A judge Thursday was expected to decide whether the rapper will remain behind bars or be freed on bond as the investigation continues. The arrest is Hernandez's latest brush with the law. He was arrested at a seaside hotel in the Dominican Republic in October after being accused of assaulting a local music producer. Hernandez and his partner, a Dominican rapper known as Yailin la Mas Viral, had been recording at the producer's studio. Hernandez was also previously accused in the U.S. of using a violent gang as a "personal hit squad," but he avoided prison after providing testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, which operate in the U.S. East Coast. In March 2023, he was assaulted by several people at a gym in Florida. Hernandez had a multiplatinum song, "Fefe," with Nicki Minaj in 2018. It peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts.