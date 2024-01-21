GOLF

Ko's lead grows to 2 shots

Lydia Ko moved closer to her first victory in 14 months, shooting a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour's season-opening Tournament of Champions. The 26-year-old from New Zealand is seeking her 20th career victory and first since the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in 2022. A win would also leave Ko one victory short of the World Golf Hall of Fame. On the heels of a flawless second-round 67, Ko went bogey-free for the second consecutive day at Lake Nona in chilly-for-Florida conditions with temperatures around 50 degrees Fahrenheit. It helps that she lives on the course and has played it in nearly every type of weather. Her closest pursuer is 19-year-old second-year pro Alexa Pano, who struggled at times from tee to green but exhibited a crisp short game to stay close to the lead in the elite field of LPGA winners from the past two years. Pano shot 67, the day's second-best round. U.S. Solheim Cup player Ally Ewing (68) was alone in third, four shots back. Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh (71), former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez (71) -- a former TOC champion -- and Japan's Ayaka Furue (73) will start today five shots behind.

Amateur surges at Express

University of Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap fired a 12-under 60 to take a three-shot lead over Sam Burns at The American Express on Saturday, matching the lowest round by an amateur in PGA Tour history and surging into position for the first victory by a non-professional in 33 years. Justin Thomas shot 61 and was four shots back of the 20-year-old Dunlap, who tore up La Quinta Country Club and moved to 27-under 189 on the Coachella Valley tournament's three generous courses. With 10 birdies and an eagle in his aggressive, accurate round, Dunlap matched then-amateur Patrick Cantlay's 60 at the 2011 Travelers Championship. Dunlap's score to par was the best ever by an amateur; Cantlay was 10 under at par-70 TPC River Highlands.

McIlroy in running at Dubai

Rory McIlroy surged into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic by finishing off a 9-under 63 with an eagle on the final hole that left him two shots behind leader Cameron Young on Saturday. The No. 2-ranked McIlroy, the defending champion, started the day 10 strokes behind Young. But he made four consecutive birdies from the seventh hole and then rolled in a 45-foot eagle putt from off the green at 18 to cap a flawless round at Emirates Golf Club. Young has a 14-under total of 202 as he looks for a first win on the European tour.

BASKETBALL

UK's 7-2 forward ruled eligible

Kentucky freshman forward Zvonimir Ivisic says on social media that the NCAA has cleared him to play, ending a prolonged eligibility process that had frustrated Wildcats Coach John Calipari along with the fan base. The 7-2 Croatian, considered one of the top international prospects, happily announced the decision Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a 10-second video that said "Hey, BBN, guess what? I'm free. See y'all tonight at the game and I thank y'all for the support. Go BBN!" Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart also posted about Ivisic's eligibility on X and thanked university and athletic department staff along with college sport's governing body for "working through this."

SKIING

Vlhova out for season

In a race overshadowed by a season-ending knee injury for home favorite Petra Vlhova following a crash, Olympic champion Sara Hector dominated an eventful women's World Cup giant slalom Saturday for her first win in nearly two years. Hector posted the fastest time in both runs as she led American star Mikaela Shiffrin by 1.52 seconds. New Zealand's Alice Robinson trailed by 2.71 in third. It was the biggest winning margin in a women's GS in 20 years, since Swedish great Anja Paerson beat runner-up Tina Maze of Slovenia by 1.98 at a race in Germany. Racing in front of 10,000 fans near her hometown in the Tatra mountains, Vlhova fell and slid into the safety netting early in her first run and was taken off the hill on a sled. Her team said that Vlhova, who is Shiffrin's main competitor in slalom, tore ligaments in her right knee.

SOCCER

U.S. men suffer exhibition loss

On an afternoon of debuts, the result for the United States against a European opponent was familiar. Eleven Americans made their first national team appearances, the most in a match in 36 years, and a mistake by one of those debutants led to Slovenia's goal in a 1-0 exhibition win Saturday. Twenty-four players made debuts, including 13 for Slovenia. One of those, Nejc Gradisar, scored in the 26th minute after a giveaway by 22-year-old winger Bernard Kamungo. The Americans are winless in their last six games against European nations dating to 2021, including four consecutive losses. Seven American starters debuted, tying the team's most since modern records began in 1990. The 11 debuts were one shy of the U.S. high set Aug. 3, 1973, against Poland, and matched Jan. 10, 1988, at Guatemala.

HOCKEY

Islanders fire head coach

The New York Islanders fired Coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy. President of hockey operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced the stunning move Saturday. The Islanders have lost four games in a row and six of seven to fall out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Lambert was midway through his second season on the job. Roy coached the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons from 2013-16 before abruptly resigning a month before training camp.

Surgery for Ducks' forward

Anaheim Ducks forward Alex Killorn will be sidelined for four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The Ducks announced their latest major injury setback Saturday before they faced San Jose. Killorn played in the Ducks' most recent game Tuesday at Washington. The team didn't announce when he was injured. The veteran joined Anaheim in the offseason after 11 years with Tampa Bay. Killorn missed the first 10 games of this season due to a broken finger. He has six goals and 13 assists in 34 games for the Ducks, who signed the 34-year-old Stanley Cup winner to a four-year, $25 million contract.