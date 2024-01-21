OTHERS SAY: Who’s in the stands?

There's a decent chance Taylor Swift will be in the greater Buffalo area tonight, cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs when they take on the Bills.

You may be bemused, greatly entertained, or in some cases downright angry about the pop superstar's new relationship with the nation's most popular TV sport. Former Minnesotan Tony Dungy, a fine man and announcer, has had enough.

"That's the thing that's disenchanting people with sports now," the NFL Hall of Famer and Golden Gopher great told Fox News. "There's so much on the outside coming in entertainment value and different things taking away from what really happens on the field."

Hmm. The last time we checked, even before the arrival of the Swifties, the sport had evolved quite a bit from the black-and-white days of Bud Grant and Vince Lombardi. One might even suggest that emphasizing "entertainment value" is what the NFL does best, regardless of whatever drama occurs between the multimillion-dollar celebrity players on the field.