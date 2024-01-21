Pair’s temporary time in state leads to lifetime here

Pamela Stone saw Little Rock as a six-month stop on her way to seeing the world. Kyle Hookstra saw it as a small stepping stone on his career path, which he expected to lead him to cities and states far beyond.

That was in 2004, though, and as of 2024 they have no plans to leave.

Pamela was finishing a term as a crisis counselor in Texas back then. Her friend was getting married in six months and asked Pamela to be her roommate until the wedding. Pamela agreed, intending to use that time to prepare for graduate school in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Pamela's co-worker said her college friend, Kyle, had just moved to Little Rock.

"I remember she looked at me and she goes, 'Y'all would have the best chemistry,'" Pamela says. "I was like, 'Whatever.' I was 24. I was not in a place where I wanted to even date. I just wanted to get my stuff in order and go travel."

The co-worker rode with Pamela to take a load of things to Little Rock, intending to also visit her buddy Kyle, who had arrived in Little Rock from Kansas for a creative arts internship with a church.

Pamela remembers her first glimpse of Kyle -- tall, with "crazy, curly hair" and earrings.

"He was wearing a velour jacket and I just thought, 'OK, this guy is a character,'" she says. "He was super nice and super sweet but I just didn't think much of it."

Kyle joined Pamela and their friend on moving-related errands and discovered by thumbing through her CD collection that they shared similar tastes in music.

"She seemed super cool and I also remember how striking her eyes were," he says.

He gave her his number that night, offering to help with whatever she needed to get settled and hoping to hear from her about anything at all.

"I never intended to call him," she says.

A few weeks later, they both went to a picnic at Maumelle Park.

"I was trying to talk to her about movies and music and she was having none of it," Kyle says.

She had warmed slightly by the end of the party. They later exchanged texts and emails, bonding over stories about Alaska -- she went there after high school and he spent a summer there during college.

Pamela had fresh-caught halibut in her freezer, sent from her parents.

"I was like, 'I totally know how to make fish and chips from when I was in Alaska. Would you want to come over to my house?'" Kyle says. "That was kind of the first one-on-one date we had."

Neither had said "I love you" yet, but feelings were strong on both sides. Kyle decided every day from Feb. 1 to Valentine's Day in 2005 he would give her a small gift. He left for work early each morning to leave something on her car, just to show he was thinking of her.

In fall 2005, Kyle and Pamela went to dinner. Kyle had asked his friends to put up twinkling lights at his house and light luminarias on his porch while they were out.

She had mentioned she wanted a nice camera to document the trips they hoped to take together, and he gave her one that night. He showed her some of the features and, unbeknownst to her, he turned on the video function when he set it on the porch rail. That means they have video of what came next.

"He read me a poem he wrote and got down on one knee and asked me to marry him," she says. "We have the whole thing on video."

They were married on March 25, 2006, in a sunset ceremony under an oak tree on their friends' property in Ferndale.

Pamela did not make it to Scotland for school, but she and Kyle did move to Africa for a year.

"We sold all of our stuff, sold his car, put some things in storage, and we were teachers and able to travel around north Africa and up into Europe," Pamela says. "It was amazing."

The Hookstras have three children -- Lois, 15; Ezra, 12; and August, 10.

In 2014, Pamela had a massive stroke.

"I had an artery that dissected and so I had a brain hemorrhage," says Pamela, who had to relearn swallowing, walking and talking as a result. "Kyle is the one who steadied the ship."

Kyle advocated for Pamela's care and haggled with their insurance company, and once she was moved to a rehabilitation center he would come home from work, make dinner for their children -- then 5, 3 and 6 months old -- bathe them and put them to bed, and then go to the hospital and sit with Pamela until she fell asleep.

"It was really hard for about three years," Pamela says. "A lot of people don't know what a rockstar Kyle has been."

Day-to-day activities have gotten easier but the experience has, of course, changed everything about their lives.

"Our marriage is in a different spot," she says, "because of literally going to the ends of what you think you're capable of together."

