Poor habitat depressing duck numbers

In the 1999-2000 duck season, duck hunters killed nearly 1.13 million mallards compared to about 311,000 in the 2022-23 duck season.

That's a 72% reduction. Luke Naylor, chief of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Wildlife Management Division, says there is no sugarcoating it.

Some variables mitigate the perspective, Naylor said, but the bottom line is that mallard numbers and mallard harvests are steadily trending downward. That's largely due to a lack of breeding habitat in the Prairie Pothole Region of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Dakotas. The lack of habitat is attributable to a persistent drought that has resulted in a lack of ponds for mallards to breed and raise their young.

"Mallard populations are half of what they were in 2017," Naylor said. "Mallard populations were over 10 million a few years ago. Now there are about 6 million. The number of breeding ponds is lower. Year over year there are changes change in duck populations. A 15% change is fairly big, but lately it's 15% one year, 10% the next year. It's adding up. It usually bounces around, but this one seems be more directional."

There is a direct correlation between ducks and breeding ponds. I was astonished to learn recently that one pond supports only one breeding pair of mallards. I long assumed that a pond supported multiple pairs, but it doesn't. Mallard drakes are territorial. A drake might tolerate a breeding pair of gadwalls or teal, but he won't share space with other mallards.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service counted 11.9 million ponds in 2016, which correlated to a sizable spike in mallard numbers. In the spring of 2022, there were only 6.2 million ponds, correlating to a corresponding dip in the mallard population.

Naylor said that a mallard hen usually incubates a clutch of 10-12 eggs. Nest success averages about 15%, Naylor said, but biologists consider a nest successful if it fledges one duckling.

There's also a direct correlation between ponds and weather. Flying over the Prairie Pothole Region during a year of average precipitation, one will see more ponds than they can count. Untrained eyes might not notice a difference during a flyover today.

"The scale is massive, which makes it almost impossible to grasp," Naylor said. "Going into winter in Canada, there was very little snow cover. There is still limited snow cover up there, and there wasn't much moisture going into the fall. If they had a frost seal, any moisture they might have gotten would have run into the potholes. That's got us more thinking that this is something that's going to persist."

Hunters don't think about Canadian pond counts and pond conditions. We only notice the abundance or paucity of ducks when we're afield. Comprehending the big picture would help us understand that the entire duck population matrix is far beyond the influence of wildlife management agencies. They can't make it rain or snow. All they can do is set season lengths and bag limits.

"The duck population is not produced here. It's out of sight, out of mind for many months," Naylor said. "People just wait for them to come back. For several years in a row it seems like there are fewer of them to come back. That goes back to drought on the breeding grounds and habitat loss on the breeding ground."

If you invest in stocks, you want a graph of a stock or a mutual fund to show a steady, stair-step trend upward. A duck population graph over the last five years shows a steady, stair-step trend downward.

"Mallard populations have done some oscillating, but more recently it's more of a directional going down and not looking like it's going to jump back up," Naylor said.

Of course, a few wet springs would bounce it back quickly. A wet decade or two would be ideal.

"That happened in the mid 2000s," Naylor said. "We came out of 1999-2000 looking really really good. Then there was a mini-drought on the prairies. There was lot of concern about duck numbers in mid 2000s, but they boosted back up again."

Duck numbers were historically high in 1999-2000. That coincided with a sharp spike in the popularity of duck hunting, which produced extremely high duck harvests both years.

That was an anomaly that set unrealistic expectations, said Naylor, who reminds us that the long-term average for mallard harvest is just under 500,000.

That's still 38% below the long-term average. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service surveys also show that hunters spend a lot more hours to bag their ducks. Brace yourselves for some rough seasons ahead.