Primary for seat in House draws 3

Republicans Arnetta Bradford of Hope, Robert Bradford of Nashville and Dolly Henley of Washington are jockeying for their party's nomination in the March 5 primary for the House District 88 seat in southwest Arkansas.
State
Republicans face off in District 88
Today at 4:00 a.m.
