Primary for seat in House draws 3

Republicans face off in District 88

Today at 4:00 a.m.

by Michael R. Wickline

Candidates in the March 5, 2024 Republican primary for the House District 88 seat in southwest Arkansas are (from left) Robert Bradford, Dolly Henley and Arnetta Bradford. (Courtesy photos)

Republicans Arnetta Bradford of Hope, Robert Bradford of Nashville and Dolly Henley of Washington are jockeying for their party's nomination in the March 5 primary for the House District 88 seat in southwest Arkansas.

State