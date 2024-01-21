Remembering a King

The Horace Mann Transitional Class of 1972 moved up its usual spring fashion show by a few months to pay tribute to the civil-rights icon whose January birthday is a national holiday.

The Elite Fashion Show + Dinner, commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., took place Jan. 13 in the Family Life Center of Little Rock's Greater Center Star Baptist Church. The event was a fundraiser for the class' Edwin L. Hawkins Scholarship Fund.

KATV's Ryan Houston emceed the event, which began with a welcome from host Dexter Doyne.

Nyasha Hopson, fashion director and stylist, along with Jordan Turner, steered the show with clothing supplied by dolce vita MEN, Culture Clothing Co. and the models themselves. Segments -- titled "I Have a Dream," "Street Sweeper," "I've Been to the Mountaintop" and "Nobel Peace Prize Affair" -- featured vintage ensembles, street wear, furs and formal wear. Excerpts of King's speeches, read by Houston, were mixed with recorded snippets of the speeches.

During the intermission, guests enjoyed a buffet dinner of fried and baked chicken, smoked brisket, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, turnip greens, garden salad and a choice of desserts.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams