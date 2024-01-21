She knew as a child she would be a nurse

Audrey Burks started practicing to be a nurse when she was still a toddler.

"From the time I was little bitty I wanted to be a nurse," Burks says. "I just would bandage up my sisters and brothers, I would bandage up animals. I just wanted to be a nurse always."

Burks, 76, was born in Ohio but she grew up in Sherwood.

As a high schooler, she signed up for the two-year VolunTEEN program at then-Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Little Rock, where she grew up.

Her supervisors asked, at the end of the program, if she would accept a babysitting position, caring for the children of a would-be surgical nurse.

"They would take me to her house and I would babysit her two children and then they would come back and get me every afternoon," she says. "That was so their mom could work in our OR -- that's how short-staffed we were -- while I took care of her children."

That babysitting job was her first paid job, but it afforded her a unique opportunity to connect on a daily basis with people who were in the field she aspired to work in.

"We did a lot of nurse-talking on the way back and forth," she says. "I loved that summer and that experience was great."

After graduation, Burks found a way to follow her dreams.

"My folks had five kids, so I had to figure out how to pay for my education," she says. "I went to the Baptist hospital school in Memphis. It was a diploma school, so if you went to the diploma school you could work for a year after you graduated and pay for it."

Once she had completed that year, she returned to her hometown.

"I went to work at the North Little Rock Memorial Hospital. It was in 1969," she says. "Baptist has just been good to me. It taught me lots of things. Let me go to lots of classes, showed me the way, and I've just stayed with Baptist all these years. And this will be my 55th year with them."

She started her job about a week after she married her high school sweetheart, Billy. She worked first in the intensive care unit and then as a shift supervisor.

"I loved showing people what to do and helping them get stronger at what they wanted to do," she says.

She retired, briefly, in 2004, not long after her husband died.

"When my husband had a massive heart attack and he was on the freeway -- it was right outside the North Little Rock hospital -- an emergency medical technician from Sherwood jumped out of his car and got Billy out of his car," Burks says.

In the emergency room, the man introduced himself to Burks. She realized he was the now-grown little boy she had babysat all those years earlier -- when she was 17, and he and his sister were 4 and 2 -- so his mom could work as a surgical nurse.

"It just happened to be his day off and he just happened to be driving behind my husband," she says. "But I think the good Lord put him there."

Burks thought she wanted to be at home after her husband died, hence the timing of her retirement.

"Then I was there by myself and I thought, 'Well, that's kind of silly,'" she says. "Since he's gone I don't really have anything else that I need to do. My kids are grown, and I just need to fill in the hours. Nursing has always been what I love and community outreach lets me do it now. They called me and I went back to work in community outreach."

She works a couple of days each week in clinics focusing on senior citizens.

"I just love doing it," she says. "We talk to them about their medicines, we do blood pressures, we do blood sugars, when it's flu season we bring their vaccines, and for the last three years I've gotten to go all over the state giving the covid vaccines."

During the height of the pandemic, Burks worked as a screener at Baptist, taking the temperatures of employees and visitors. When vaccines became available, she moved to the shot clinic to immunize as many people as possible. She later became part of a mobile unit that traveled to vaccine clinics all over the state.

"We went to Stuttgart and Camden and Hot Springs and Arkadelphia -- we just traveled everywhere. Of course we did shots again this year," she says. "I love being a part of all that so we can keep the community as healthy as we can."

Burks' siblings were not always grateful for her medical "assistance" when they were young.

"I just always wanted to be a nurse so I was always trying to take care of somebody whether they wanted me to or not -- and a lot of times they didn't want me to," she says. "But I think I was just born lucky because I found what I wanted to do and I got to do it. I love the people and I love this community."

