Slippery truths of NFL warmth

As an 11-year NFL veteran with 16 career postseason appearances, all but two of which took place in outdoor stadiums, San Francisco 49ers safety Logan Ryan has seen teammates try plenty of inventive methods to stay warm in wintertime games.

For instance, Ryan, who won two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, recalled seeing Tom Brady don a "tight surfer's suit that was waterproof and kept all the sweat in" underneath his No. 12 jersey. Ryan has also encountered numerous players who swear by wearing latex gloves under their football gloves so their hands stay extra toasty. "You've got to find ways to block heat from coming out while also staying lightweight," Ryan added.

But even proper clothing alone often fails to cut it under the chilliest, most blustery elements Mother Nature can muster. "That's when the Vaseline comes in," Ryan noted. "It's really big for closing the pores and blocking the wind from cutting through you."

It is a common, not to mention comical, sight in locker rooms around the league: dozens of bear-armed -- and often bare-armed -- players, lining up to lube up every swath of exposed skin before hitting a frigid field. "[Team trainers] will have regular-sized Vaselines, and they'll grab a big tongue depressor stick or whatever, lather that on with latex gloves, take a group of guys and rub their arms down," Ryan said. "Or guys will just do it themselves." Regardless, depending on the severity of the weather, Ryan added, "You've definitely got to reapply [at halftime]."

Though virtually synonymous with petroleum jelly as a brand, Vaseline doesn't have a monopoly on preferred skin care methods in professional football. Among its biggest competition is Warm Skin, a Minneapolis-based outfit with two full-time employees that this season alone has shipped boxes of three-ounce tubes of its skin barrier creams -- at a wholesale discount of $156.25 per box, or $6.25 per tube -- to more than 10 NFL teams, vice president of sales Aaron Dworsky said.

Contrary to what its name suggests, Warm Skin doesn't work in the same way as pain relief balms such as Bengay or Icy Hot. Rather, the cream is comparable to a less greasy petroleum jelly, forming what Dworsky called an "invisible blanket" that limits passive water loss through the skin to help prevent irritation, wind burn or, worse, frostbite. "We tell all customers to apply generously to the feet, neck, hands, face -- anything that's exposed," Dworsky said.

First created as a cream for moisturizing cow udders, according to Dworsky, Warm Skin pivoted to humans in the 1980s and soon after began milking NFL teams for steady commerce. "The Vikings have been using it since the mid-'90s," said Dworsky, who along with his cousin purchased Warm Skin in May 2021 from its founders. "The Packers and the Lions are repetitive customers, too, buying multiple cases every single year. I don't get much business from [dome stadium] teams, but they'll call when they go to Green Bay, New England, Buffalo."

In other instances, severe wintry weather might force a team to place an emergency order to restock its supply. Such was the case late last week as Dworsky rushed to pack and ship a box of 25 Warm Skin tubes to Kansas City, care of Chiefs athletic trainer David Glover, just in time for the team's Saturday night home playoff win over the Miami Dolphins in the NFL's fourth-coldest game ever, when the temperature dropped to minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit (and a minus-27 wind chill) at kickoff.

As Dworsky recalled, "I got an email from [Glover] after that said, 'I can't say thank you enough. Got the box this morning, and we are all set for Armageddon wild-card weekend.' "