Starting again … again

FAYETTEVILLE -- About that swagger the University of Arkansas men's basketball team got back with a last-second victory over Texas A&M the other night? It's been lost again.

Blame it on South Carolina with help from the Razorbacks.

The Gamecocks came into Walton Arena and stole whatever swagger the Razorbacks had regained while simultaneously sucking the life out of a home crowd that seemed anxious to get into the game but never had the chance.

South Carolina was ahead for the final 39 minutes and 19 seconds in beating Arkansas 77-64.

"Yeah, definitely didn't have any swagger today," Arkansas senior guard Jeremiah Davenport said. "Just a lack of effort all the way around.

"That's pretty much all I can say. Just a lack of effort today."

The Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4 SEC) had a chance to build on the momentum from their 78-77 victory over Texas A&M at home on Tuesday night when junior guard Tramon Mark hit the game-winning basket on a short jumper with 1.1 seconds left. Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman talked after the game about getting back the confidence the Razorbacks played with earlier in the season when they beat No. 2 Purdue in an exhibition game and defeated No. 7 Duke the ACC/SEC Challenge.

But Arkansas failed miserably to try to build on the momentum of an emotional victory over the Aggies.

"It was obviously disappointing," Musselman said. "I thought we battled against Texas A&M."

Davenport, the only Arkansas player to speak with members of the media Saturday, was asked about the team's lack of urgency. He struggled to find an answer.

"That's a good question," Davenport said. "That's a good question. I don't know."

The Razorbacks also struggled to find answers against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks (15-3, 3-2 SEC) shot 51.9% -- the highest by an Arkansas opponent this season -- by hitting 28 of 54 shots, including 9 of 18 three-pointers. They had 20 assists compared to 10 turnovers and they outrebounded the Razorbacks 39-27.

South Carolina also held Arkansas to 37.1% shooting (23 of 62), including 5 of 18 on three-pointers.





"I'm telling you, we just had a great energy about us and we appeared to be on a mission," Gamecocks Coach Lamont Paris said. "And when I say that, I mean in terms of commitment to some principles that in the last couple of games -- even a couple that we've won -- that we have not had.

"So that was a big key to us just playing better. We made a couple of shots finally.

"I thought the biggest part of it was just some connectivity on the defensive end and commitment to a couple of defensive things that we had just let loose."

Mark, who scored 18 points, hit back-to-back three-pointers to pull Arkansas within 49-42 with 12:54 left.

Paris called a timeout and the Gamecocks responded with a 13-1 run, including two three-point baskets by senior guard Ta'Lon Cooper, to take their largest lead of the game at 62-43 with 10:03 left.

"We played against a good team that played with more energy and more connective-ness and more toughness than we played with," Musselman said.

South Carolina junior guard Meechie Johnson, who came into the game averaging 17.7 points per game, was held to 8 on 2-of-7 shooting, but other Gamecocks came through with big efforts.

Senior forward B.J. Mack, a 6-8 transfer from Wofford, led South Carolina with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists without a turnover. He hit 6 of 10 shots, including 3 of 4 three-pointers.

"My welcome moment to the SEC," Mack said in a postgame interview on the SEC Network.

Mack hit three consecutive three-pointers to give the Gamecocks a 27-19 lead.





"He was proficient," Paris said. "So it really energizes our team if early in the game he makes a couple of threes. He really gets us going."

South Carolina sophomore guard Zachary Davis started in place of Myles Stute -- who missed the game because of a shoulder injury -- and had a season-high 12 points.

Cooper, a senior transfer from Minnesota, had 11 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

"I think [Cooper] is a really good defender, I really do," Musselman said. "I think he's got really good size. I think he understands spacing."

Freshman forward Collin Murray-Boyles had 11 points for the Gamecocks, who jumped out to a 17-10 lead.

"It's very tough for any team to start off slow," Davenport said. "Trail the whole game, it's going to be tough.

"It just wasn't our day today, and we've got to do better for sure."

It was the opposite feeling for the Gamecocks.

"We always talk about getting off to a good start as a team," Mack said of controlling the game from start to finish. "Just making sure we set the tone on defense and making sure we get our points and defensive rebounding, and that's going to fuel our offense."

Senior guard El Ellis scored nine points for the Razorbacks and Davenport and senior guard Davonte Davis each added eight points.

Trevon Brazile finished with three points for Arkansas on 1-of-3 shooting.

The Razorbacks fell to 1-2 in SEC home games. They lost the conference opener to No. 13 Auburn 83-51 two weeks ago. The 32-point margin was the largest for a visiting college team in a victory over Arkansas.

"Two home games now, this game and the Auburn game where competitive spirit, competitive stamina has not been there," Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame show. "Give South Carolina a lot of credit. They have the record they do for a reason. They are a really good basketball team.

"We were not up to the challenge today."

The Gamecocks shot 61.5% (16 of 26) in the second half with the Razorbacks switching defenses from man-to-man to zone.

"You've got to be able to guard," Musselman said. "I mean, we played zone, we played switch pick-and-roll.

"We tried everything, and none of it was successful. And it's not going to be successful unless everybody's connected, everybody's communicating on the floor.

"Doesn't matter if you play zone, play man, trap.

"That's the toughness, the effort. All that stuff's got to improve."