BASKETBALL

ATU men rally in second half

The Arkansas Tech University men (12-4, 8-2 Great American Conference) outscored Southwestern Oklahoma State 45-37 in the second half Saturday to come away with an 82-74 victory at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Bulldogs (5-10, 5-5) led 65-57 with 10:38 left, but a three-point play from Tommy Kamarad tied the game at 65-65 with 7:39 to go. Southwestern then built a five-point lead, but a jumper from Kade Shaffer gave Arkansas Tech the lead for good at 75-74 with 3:12 remaining.

Arkansas Tech shot 57.4% from the floor, including 52.2% from the three-point line. Southwestern Oklahoma State shot 53.8% from the floor and 57.1% from the three-point line. The Wonder Boys outrebounded the Bulldogs 29-22 and held a 36-32 scoring advantage in the lane.

Taelon Peter scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead Arkansas Tech, while Kamarad finished with 22 and Shaffer added 14. Mark Berry and Ben Smith led Southwestern with 15 points each, while MJ Warrior, Jalen Johnson and Jacore Williams chipped in with 10 apiece.

In other Great American Conference men's games Saturday, Anthony Igiede scored a game-high 24 points for Southern Arkansas University (7-9, 5-5), while Gregory Hammond Jr. had 13 and Carel Ray Jr. added 12 in a 68-65 victory over Oklahoma Baptist (7-9, 4-6) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. ... Keyon Thomas made two free throws with 10 seconds left to give East Central (Okla.) (9-7, 5-5) a 78-77 victory over Henderson State University (6-9, 5-5) at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. Malek Davis led the Reddies with 17 points. ... Southeastern Oklahoma State (11-7, 7-3) outscored Ouachita Baptist University 41-36 in the second half to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 77-74 victory at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. Terran Williams led the Tigers (5-10, 3-7) with 19 points. ... Kevin McBride scored a game-high 23 points to lead four Harding University (7-9, 4-6) players with 10 or more points in an 83-75 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State (8-8, 6-4) at Rhodes-Reaves Fieldhouse in Searcy.

HSU women cruise to win

The Henderson State University women (10-6, 6-4 Great American Conference) shot nearly 55% from the floor in the first quarter Saturday and easily defeated East Central (Okla.) 63-48 at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

The Reddies led 16-8 after the first quarter and 30-22 at halftime. After each team scored 16 points in the third quarter, Henderson State outscored East Central 17-10 in the fourth to pull away. The Reddies held a 52-32 rebounding advantage and a 22-20 scoring advantage in the lane.

Ashley Farrar led all scorers with 22 points for Henderson State and JJ Eddens chipped in with 10 off the bench. Jayden Weiberg came off the bench to lead East Central (5-9, 1-9) with 13 points and Mackenzie Crusoe added 10.

In other Great American Conference women's games Saturday, Kendrick Bailey scored 22 points, Harley Harbour poured in 16 and Rory Geer added 12 to lead Harding University (14-2, 9-1) to a 76-68 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State (15-3, 7-3) at Rhodes-Reaves Fieldhouse in Searcy. ... Kelsey Blakemore led the University of Arkansas-Monticello (5-11, 1-9) with 17 points off the bench and Alindsey Long added 15 in a 71-51 loss to Southern Nazarene (16-0, 10-0) at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. ... ClaraGrace Prater scored 17 points to lead Arkansas Tech University (8-6, 5-5) in a 55-48 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State (9-7, 6-4) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. ... Southern Arkansas University (9-7, 4-6) outscored Oklahoma Baptist (8-8, 5-5) 20-8 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough in a 63-58 loss at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. Diamond Morris led SAU with 15 points and Qua Chambers added 10 off the bench. ... Grayson Fairless scored 16 points and Madeleine Tipton added 13 for Ouachita Baptist University (7-7, 5-5) in a 60-55 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State (5-11, 1-9) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

WBU women come from behind

A 16-4 run to start the second half helped the Williams Baptist University women (12-4, 5-2 American Midwest Conference) overcome a 16-point halftime deficit Saturday to beat the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy 94-75 in St. Louis.

The Eagles shot 50.7% from the floor as a team, including 38.9% from the three-point line, and outscored the Eutectics 32-12 in the third quarter alone. Williams Baptist outrebounded UHSP 40-37 and scored 42 points in the lane.

Kaylee Clark led Williams Baptist with 27 points, while Charmen Taylor poured in 22 and Carmen Taylor added 20 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

WBU men win on the road

The Williams Baptist University men scored 100 or more points for the second time this season on Saturday, cruising to a 106-81 victory over the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.

Williams Baptist (10-6, 2-3 American Midwest Conference) used a 14-2 run at the end of the first half to lead 52-36 at halftime. The Eagles then shot 56.1% from the floor in the second half and finished at 53.7% for the game, including 44.4% from the three-point line. Williams Baptist scored 33 points off 25 UHSP turnovers and scored 54 points in the lane.

Ben Keton led the Eagles with 23 points, while T.J. Clardy and Duke Hardin added 22 each. Clardy and Ashton Young each grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

BOWLING

ASU goes 5-0 again

The Arkansas State University women's team went 5-0 for the second consecutive day, winning all five of its traditional matches Saturday at the Northeast Classic in New Castle, Del.

Arkansas State earned victories over Niagara (1,028-917), Norfolk State (1,016-897), Saint Francis (1,029-903), Long Island (1,001-932) and Merrimack (1,060-986). The Red Wolves totaled 5,134 pins, putting them seventh among the 34 teams.

ASU stands in sixth place overall with a total pinfall of 10,208, 186 shy of Tulane (10,394) for fifth place. Jacksonville State (10,664) leads the field, followed by North Carolina A&T, Youngstown State and Nebraska.

Three best-of-seven Baker matches today will determine the final standings.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services