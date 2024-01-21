Trump picks up Scott’s nod ahead of N.H. vote

CONCORD, N.H. -- Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina endorsed Donald Trump on Friday ahead of next week's New Hampshire primary, the latest sign that the Republican party is rallying around the former president's candidacy after his historic Iowa win.

The decision marks a major blow to Scott's fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador who is banking on a strong showing in New Hampshire to keep her presidential hopes alive.

Scott flew with Trump from Florida to New Hampshire to deliver his effusive endorsement in a rousing call-and-response speech.

The U.S. needs a president who will close the southern border, unite the country, protect Social Security and restore order and one who doesn't see race, Scott said.

"We need a president who sees Americans as one American family, and that's why I came to the very warm state of New Hampshire to endorse the next president of the United States, President Donald Trump," Scott said.

Scott did not mention Haley, who as South Carolina governor elevated him from the House to the Senate and made him one of the nation's most prominent Black Republicans.

With four days to go before the first-in-the-nation primary, Trump asked New Hampshire voters to deliver a decisive victory that could end the GOP primary and allow him to fully turn his attention to the November contest against Democratic President Joe Biden.

"We want to win by big numbers," he said, "so everybody has to vote."

Before he spoke, Trump's crowd was warmed up by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, a rising GOP star whose tough questioning of the presidents of elite universities led two of them to resign after they gave milquetoast responses to antisemitism.

Trump later invited Stefanik for her moment onstage.

Trump surrogates, many believed to be angling for his vice presidential nod, have fanned out to heap praise on the former president ahead of the New Hampshire primary and last week's Iowa caucuses.

Trump all but ruled out Haley for the role during his rally in Concord. He has been under considerable pressure from the right to make clear that he won't pick Haley.

"She is not presidential timber," Trump said of Haley. "Now when I say that, that probably means that she's not gonna be chosen as the vice president."





Last May, Scott launched his own bid to challenge Trump before shuttering his effort about six months later, having had trouble gaining traction in the polls despite millions invested by high-profile donors.

In his efforts to run a positive campaign, Scott was often overshadowed by other candidates -- particularly on the debate stage, where he seemed to disappear as others sparred.

In a sign that the GOP is increasingly coalescing around the front-runner, Trump has been appearing on the campaign trail with several other former rivals who have endorsed him, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Unlike those two, however, who were more reticent to critique Trump as they ran against him, Scott was at times critical of the former president during his campaign.

In Concord, supporters waited hours in 17-degree weather, snaking through a dark hotel parking lot to see Trump in person Friday evening.

Among them was Nancy Catano, a 72-year-old part-time schoolteacher who spent three hours in the frigid cold and was thrilled to learn about Scott's planned endorsement.

"Oh, awesome. I love him. That's wonderful," she said. "That's going to be wonderful. That's great support for him."

Catano said it was notable that former Trump rivals were now rallying around him as the front-runner. "So they're realizing that we need to unite to win. We have to win," she said.

She said she has zero doubt that Trump will be the nominee at this point.

"I think Tuesday is gonna be an exciting day," she said. "He wiped out Iowa and I'm expecting the same here in New Hampshire."

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan J. Cooper of The Associated Press.