‘Tutu’ much fun or Run is ‘tutu’ fun

Ha Vuong (center) of Fort Smith and other runners compete Saturday during the Western Arkansas Ballet's 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisher's medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

(River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Leigh Brown (left) of Alma, Trisha Yepez (right) of Fort Smith and other runners compete, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Leigh Brown (left) of Alma, Trisha Yepez (right) of Fort Smith and other runners compete, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Debbie Day (1424) of Mansfield and other runners compete Saturday during the Western Arkansas Ballet's 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisher's medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

(River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Debbie Day (1424) of Mansfield and other runners compete, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Larry Smith of Muskogee, Okla., and other runners compete, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Larry Smith of Muskogee, Okla., and other runners compete, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Carson Byron of Fort Smith crosses the finish line, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Carson Byron of Fort Smith crosses the finish line, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Christopher Guthary of Springdale competes, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Christopher Guthary of Springdale competes, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Leigh Brown (left) of Alma, Trisha Yepez (right) of Fort Smith and other runners compete, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Debbie Day (1424) of Mansfield and other runners compete, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Larry Smith of Muskogee, Okla., and other runners compete, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Carson Byron of Fort Smith crosses the finish line, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, during the Western Arkansas Balletâ€™s 10th annual Tutu Run 5K and quarter marathon at the River Park in downtown Fort Smith. About 50 participants, some of whom wore tutus over layers of warm clothing, braved below-freezing temperatures to run or walk either a 5K or quarter marathon around the Greg Smith River Trail. While all runners received a finisherâ€™s medal, Tyreek Gilkey of Fort Smith took home bragging rights after winning the 5K in 18:00.69, while Josh Waters, also of Fort Smith, placed first in the quarter marathon with a time of 43:57.56. Proceeds from the event benefit the Western Arkansas Ballet. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for todayâ€™s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

