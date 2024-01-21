UA women search for significant win

FAYETTEVILLE -- When Selection Sunday for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament rolls around March 17, teams will be grasping to find quality wins, hoping they carry enough weight to secure a bid.

Arkansas (14-5, 2-2 SEC), projected this week as the first team left out of the field by ESPN, has a golden opportunity to stamp a quality win on its resume today.

The Razorbacks face 10th-ranked LSU on ESPN at 4 p.m. Central at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

It is a low-risk, high-reward matchup for Arkansas, which has quality wins over Alabama, Florida State and Illinois, but also has damaging losses to Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Kentucky.

A victory over LSU (17-2, 4-1) would overshadow dents on the Razorbacks' resume, while a loss would hardly move the needle.

"I think you'll see us play aggressively," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "I think you've got to go at them. You can't back away from them. They sense that and they feed off that. ... I think we'll battle them."

LSU, the reigning national champion, lost a stunner at Auburn last Sunday. The 67-62 loss broke a 16-game win streak, which dated to a 92-78 loss to Colorado in the season-opener Nov. 6.

"If you look at the formula for Auburn victory over them, I don't think Auburn flinched," Neighbors said. "They took it to them."

Arkansas nearly pulled off an upset last season in Baton Rouge. The Razorbacks led by three points in the fourth quarter but lost 79-76 to then-No. 3 LSU.

Neighbors said the fearless approach Auburn took is similar to how his team played last season.

"I think there's a certain amount of that we learned last year between our two games," Neighbors said, referencing a 69-45 loss to LSU in the teams' first meeting a season ago. "We got kind of pummeled up here and we were passive. We went down there, we were aggressive and it was nearly a completely different outcome.

"I think we learned our lesson last year. I think we learned a valuable lesson from how Auburn played them."

Following a 78-58 victory over Alabama on Thursday, LSU Coach Kim Mulkey looked ahead to Arkansas. She pointed to an unpredictability about the Razorbacks.

"A team that is probably trying to find its identity," Mulkey said on LSU Sports Radio Network. "They lost some games that you wouldn't expect them to lose, yet they win some games you wouldn't [expect them to win]. You're just watching them and watching film and trying to figure it out."

Today's game will feature of the nation's top rebounders.

LSU star forward Angel Reese leads Division I with 5.7 offensive rebounds per game, while Arkansas sophomore Saylor Poffenbarger leads the country with 10.3 defensive rebounds per game.

Reese, Poffenbarger and fifth-year Arkansas guard Makayla Daniels are all from Maryland and have played each other many times.

"I played them both when I was younger," Reese said at SEC media days before the season. "With Saylor, her mom and my mom actually are really good friends. And then with Makayla, we actually played on the same AAU program when we were younger.

"So really just being able to see Maryland putting on and the [Washington metro area] putting on has been amazing."

Poffenbarger is second nationally with 12.8 total rebounds per game and Reese is third with 11.8. Tigers 6-1 forward Aneesah Morrow averages 9.8 boards per game, which ranks 32nd in the nation.

LSU is fifth in Division I with 17.2 offensive rebounds per game and third with a plus-15.4 rebound margin. Arkansas is 18th in the nation with 30.1 defensive rebounds per game.

"You can do all the defensive planning and prep and scouting and work," Neighbors said. "And at the end of the day, if you force a missed shot, they're going and getting 60% of their own missed shots. We'll have to be really committed there.

"We've improved in that area. Our defensive rebounding has been a strength of ours."

The Razorbacks will likely be without freshman guard Taliah Scott, their leading scorer, who has not been available since the SEC opener Jan. 4 at Kentucky. She has missed time with a back injury Neighbors initially ruled as "day-to-day," but has withheld Scott for more than three weeks.

"I go into every morning hopeful, and I've ended up disappointed in the middle of the day," Neighbors said. "I'm just waiting for the thumbs up to go, as she is, too.

"She's eager to get back, she's excited to get back, but a back at that age is something that you've got to watch really carefully. [She's] not expected for [today]."

Arkansas sophomore forward Maryam Dauda had a program-record 10 blocked shots against the Crimson Tide.

Dauda committed to Mulkey-coached Baylor in high school. But she de-commited after Mulkey departed for LSU.

Arkansas junior guard Samara Spencer has picked up much of the scoring in Scott's absence. Spencer has averaged 21 points in SEC play and last week had a 31-point, 14-rebound performance at Alabama.