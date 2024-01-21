UA’s fire-at-will offense fails vs. S. Carolina

It was obvious from the start to the finish Saturday at Walton Arena which was the most unselfish team with an intense desire on defense.

Of South Carolina's first 11 field goals there were 10 assists. Arkansas finished the game with nine assists total on 23 field goals while the Gamecocks had 20 assists on 28 field goals.

Too often the Razorbacks don't look for the open man. They fire at will and sometimes, too often, it is less than 10 seconds after an opponent's field goal without a single pass being made.

Isolation basketball is about team work with everyone working to get the ball to the guy with the highest percentage shot, it is not rocking and firing at will.

Arkansas made just 23 of 62 field goals (37.1%) and 5 of 18 from three-point range (27.8%).

The starters were a combined 15 of 44 and none of them were 50% or better.

South Carolina hit 28 of 54 (51.9%) and 9 of 18 (50%) and its in-your-face defense hurt the Hogs.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman played 12 different guys in the first half looking for five who could bring intensity to both ends of the floor.

South Carolina's starters were all in double figures scoring except for one, Meechie Johnson, and he had eight points. The Gamecocks were without their best three-point shooter, Myles Stute, who has a shoulder injury.

It was the same chapter in this season's Razorback book that has to be frustrating for Musselman, who teaches there is not an "I" in team.

The Hogs fell behind quickly and once they trailed by at least 10 points, history played out once again as they have not come back from a 10-point deficit this season, losing this one 77-64 at Walton Arena.

Losing by double figures at home was once almost unheard of, but this season the loud, proud crowd that never gives up has endured two SEC losses with only one win so far.

It wasn't like the Gamecocks played a perfect game, they missed the front end of two one-and-ones and were outscored on points off turnovers 8-4.

Arkansas appeared it might make a second run when Tramon Mark hit back-to-back threes to close the gap to 49-42 with 12:54 to play, but 18 seconds later Ta'Lon Cooper hit a three and South Carolina built the lead back to 19 and coasted home behind good shot selection and defense.

Musselman made no secret going into the game he was hoping the players would build off the win over Texas A&M and regain some of the swagger they had when they beat Duke earlier in the season and Purdue in a preseason exhibition.

The Hogs had 13 assists against the Boilermakers and 17 against the Blue Devils. In the 81-77 win over Purdue they had 14 steals and against Duke 10.

They had four steals on Saturday and only player had more than one assist.

That's a huge difference for a team that should know by know that defense kick-starts the offense, not vice versa.

Arkansas did make make 13 of 16 free throws (81.3%) but was dominated from the opening tipoff to the final buzzer by a team that isn't as athletic but makes up for that by being physical and fearless at all times.

It doesn't get any better this week as the Razorbacks travel to Ole Miss, which is playing with a lot of grit and is much improved over last season and then catch the inevitable rival Kentucky at 5 p.m. next Saturday at Walton Arena.

In the past records didn't matter when the Hogs met the Rebels and especially not when facing the Wildcats, but they won't be going into this week with the swagger they had earlier in the year, not after being outhustled and muscled by South Carolina.