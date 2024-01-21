Work starts on Saracen event center

For once, the cranes really are in the air.

In 2022, Carlton Saffa, chief market officer with Saracen Casino Resort, promised big things were just around the corner, meaning cranes would be on the ground and steel would be reaching into the air that year as construction started on a hotel and event center.

But the year came and went and another year almost did, but toward the end of 2023, work finally got underway.

“We had a lot of false starts,” Saffa said, “which is the reason I don’t talk much about what is going on now. I don’t want to jinx it. But the construction speaks for itself. What you see now is the footprint of a new events center. And the crane out there now is tiny compared to the ones that will be there when the hotel work starts.” The planned event center will be able to seat 1,600 for a concert or 1,000 people at tables — smaller gatherings can be accommodated as well — and there will be a fully rigged stage where “top acts” will perform.

“They won’t be Simmons Arena-type acts,” Saffa said, “but they will be big-time performers that you’ve heard of and want to see. We could get by with less. We could also get by with giving away $30,000 cars each month, but we give away $70,000 and $80,000 cars. It’s the same with acts. And it all goes to helping us define our brand and posture in the market.” Currently, the event center is the part that is under construction, but Saffa said work on the new hotel will start within a couple of months. In all, the construction will add some 400,000 square feet to the 200,000-square-foot casino.

Cost estimates early on were that the additions would cost $150 million, but that number has risen to $230 million based mainly on the inflation associated with the raw materials it takes to build anything – steel, concrete, drywall, etc. – but also because of some design changes.

“The hotel was going to be a blue, angular tower,” Saffa said. “Now, it will be a 13-story glass tower that will telegraph a real sense of arrival. It will be a full-fledged top-notch property.” The hotel will have 326 rooms, Saffa said, with about half of those having some version of a suite. He estimates they will be rented for between $100 and $200 a night but said there is a lot of variability in hotel room prices.

“I want to be very upfront,” he said. “I hope we give away as many rooms as we can because that means we are taking care of our players very well. If you are taking care of your customers, they will be back. I know there will come a time when we get angry calls from someone wanting to book 40 rooms for a family reunion and all we have is six available.” Asked why the casino needs a hotel, Saffa said the answer is two-fold.

“One is to expand the market and attract new customers,” he said. “That means we will be advertising in places like Jackson, Miss., to say that, while we aren’t the biggest casino resort around, we are one of if not the nicest around.” To that end, Saffa said, Saracen has tried to point itself toward where it wants to be tomorrow.

“We’ve always marketed Saracen for what it will be, not for what it is now,” he said. “In the beginning, before the big casino was built, we were doing TV ads and all we had was a metal building connected to a gas station.” Saffa said the casino already sees a significant number of customers from Mississippi and Louisiana, which, he said, is a testament to the experience being provided now in Pine Bluff.

“There are quite a few casinos between those folks and Saracen,” he said. “For them to drive past those venues, cross state lines and come to Saracen is like someone driving past the grocery store next to their house for one across town because they like it better. It’s the ultimate compliment.” Expanding the market also helps Saracen fulfill one of its missions, which is to employ people from Jefferson County but have its business coming from beyond.

“About 70% of our customers are from outside the area,” he said. “During the weekday, the preponderance might tilt toward the locals, but on a Friday night, most people are from out of town. And that is a good thing. Saracen isn’t there to vacuum up Social Security checks from Pine Bluff residents.” Once everything is built, the total investment in Pine Bluff by Saracen will be in the neighborhood of $550 million.

“And you can’t support an entity of that size just on the Pine Bluff market,” he said.

Currently, 800 people work at the casino, he said, and another 200 to 300 will be employed there once construction is completed, estimated to be toward the end of 2025.

The second reason for a hotel is to give players a longer runway on which to gamble.

“When people come to play, the industry standard is that if they spend the night, they will spend one and a half times what they were going to spend,” Saffa said.

“So a planned trip of $500 will, odds are, turn into a $750 trip. And we have people come with $5,000 and $15,000, so that market is very lucrative.” And then there’s another reason for building a hotel, Saffa said.

“It’s what we promised,” he said. “Right now, let’s face it, the brand, it’s incomplete. It’s time we finished this thing. I’m excited about the hotel. We’ve been working with hotel consultants to get everything just right. If you like what we’ve done with the Red Oak restaurant, considered the No. 1 restaurant in the state, I think you’ll like what we do with the hotel. It’s going to be a helluva place.”



