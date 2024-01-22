Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 12-19 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Jan. 11

Bryce Edward Hall, 30, Salina, Okla., and Anna Nicole Wilkinson, 29, Rogers

Stephen Christopher McCauley, 56, and Kanda Leigh Cornell, 56, both of Joplin, Mo.

Jan. 12

Vance Michael Feliciano, 30, and Lucy Mae Bantilan Torres, 30, both of Bentonville

Brian Keith Lesley, 41, and Amandalynn Ann Daugherty, 33, both of Fairland, Okla.

Kirk Stuart Morrow, 34, Wichita Falls, Texas, and Jordyn Elizabeth Haught, 36, Bella Vista

James Martin Tinnin Jr., 38, and Jade Marie Terminella, 40, both of Rogers

Andrew William Williams, 40, Cave Springs, and Emily Renee Jernt, 32, Bella Vista

Jan. 16

Fredy Aprian Bong, 37, and Jessica Anello Audreyanna Fowlkes, 21, both of Springdale

Hunter Morgan Carter, 19, Gravette , and Isabella Suzanne Callahan, 18, Bella Vista

Stuart Daniel Martinez, 52, and Stana Kaye Cargal, 46, both of Southwest City, Mo.

Maximilian Musselius, 44, Bentonville, and Melissa Nicole Cook, 44, Springdale

Billy Nguyen, 30, and Ruth Walquidia Nieto-Nieto, 32, both of Bentonville

Fernando Serrano Navarro, 20, and Clara Azucena Villalon, 27, both of Rogers

Jan. 17

Corey Blaine Callaway, 41, and Lakshmi Priya Ravindran, 37, both of Bentonville

John Victor Cammarata, 55, and Kelly Ann Chandler, 41, both of Bella Vista

Stephen Brock Hammit, 29, Nixa, Mo., and Hailey Parks, 26, Saint James, Mo.

John Daniel Schooley, 34, and Keeli Layne Ketcher, 26, both of Pea Ridge

Tue Tran, 35, and Heli R. Bharucha, 28, both of Centerton

Carlos Armando Zelaya Alvarenga, 40, and Lorena Angeles Gonzales, 32, both of Siloam Springs