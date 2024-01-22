Diversity unlocked

National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27) provides an opportunity to reflect on the transformative power of education and its role in shaping the future.

In this era of technological advancements, Arkansas virtual schools stand out as a beacon of innovation, equipping students with the skills and flexibility needed to navigate the evolving landscape of education and employment. As we celebrate the freedom to choose educational paths, it's crucial to recognize the profound potential of Arkansas virtual school graduates in diversifying the workforce and why businesses should take a keen interest in this emerging talent pool.

Virtual schools have been instrumental in providing students with a personalized and flexible learning environment. Through online platforms and interactive resources, students can tailor their educational experience to suit their learning styles and pace. This adaptability fosters a sense of autonomy and responsibility, traits that are invaluable in the professional world.

One of the key strengths of online education is its ability to break down geographical barriers. Students from diverse backgrounds across the state can access quality education without being constrained by the limitations of their physical location. This inclusivity is a driving force behind the potential of these graduates to bring diversity to the workforce.

By embracing a virtual education path, students are exposed to a multicultural and interconnected learning environment that goes beyond the traditional classroom setting, providing students with a global perspective from an early age. As these students progress through their virtual education journey, they develop a heightened awareness and appreciation for diversity, preparing them to thrive in workplaces that value and celebrate differences.

Businesses today increasingly recognize the importance of diversity in fostering innovation and driving success. Virtual school graduates, with their unique educational experience, bring a fresh perspective to the table. Their ability to navigate virtual learning environments equips them with resilience, adaptability and a forward-thinking mindset--qualities that are highly sought after in the dynamic and competitive business landscape.

Moreover, virtual education instills students' strong sense of self-discipline and time management. These skills are transferable to the professional realm, where deadlines and efficient task execution are paramount. Arkansas virtual school graduates, having honed these essential skills, are well-positioned to contribute to the efficiency and productivity of businesses across various industries.

Arkansas businesses looking to stay ahead in a rapidly changing global economy should view virtual school graduates as valuable assets. These graduates not only bring a diverse set of skills and perspectives but also demonstrate a willingness to embrace technology and adapt to new challenges. In a world where remote work and digital communication are becoming increasingly prevalent, the virtual education background of these graduates becomes a unique advantage.

As we celebrate National School Choice Week, let's acknowledge the transformative impact of Arkansas virtual schools on shaping the future workforce. Businesses that actively seek out and embrace the talent emerging from virtual education platforms will find a competitive edge in a diverse and dynamic marketplace.

The investment in these young adults is an investment in the future--a future where diversity, innovation and adaptability drive success in the ever-evolving landscape of the professional world.

Amy Johnson, Head of School at Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA), has been an educator for 26 years. She began at ARVA in 2015 and today leads the K-12 open-enrollment public charter school housing more than 4,000 students. She graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., with a B.S. in secondary education and later completed her masters in curriculum, instruction and assessment at Walden University.