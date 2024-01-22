Fort Smith directors OK pet spay, neuter vouchers

FORT SMITH -- City directors continue trying to reduce the number of stray animals in the city.

During a meeting Thursday, the board unanimously agreed to amend the animal regulations to establish a spay and neuter voucher system with area veterinarians; allow households to use up to four spay and neuter vouchers a year for the next three years; and establish a feral cat trap, neuter and release program.

Josh Buchfink, the city's public relations manager, wrote in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken that eligible pet owners may request vouchers online on a first-come, first-served basis. He said voucher quantity depends on available and budgeted funds. After carrying over $75,000 unspent in 2023, there is $150,000 allocated for vouchers this year, he said.

Buchfink said to be eligible, pet owners must show proof of residency and income. The vouchers are $100 each, which can cover the cost of a microchip and a current rabies vaccination if the animal doesn't have those already.

"I really would like to remove or think about removing the income requirement," Director at Large Christina Catsavis said. "Anyone that's willing to take one of these and use it to get their dog fixed, I think we should do it. It's a problem. It's not just a little problem; it's a big problem. Until we get it under control, I think anybody that's willing to do it, that's something we need to think about."

Directors Andre Good, Lavon Morton, Kevin Settle and Neal Martin said they are in favor of providing the vouchers for low-income residents first, and then the program can remove the proof of income requirement later, especially if they aren't seeing the number of spays and neuters they want.

"I would like monthly reporting to the board, like we get on other things," Morton said. "And I think this is a step that a lot of cities don't take, and I think it's important and it's a really good one. We've done a lot of good over the last few years in this area, especially the last two or three, so I think this is another really good step. To see fewer and fewer strays would be a good thing."

Buchfink said the city still has to get the voucher agreements signed by the veterinarians before it can start issuing vouchers. Several clinics are willing to participate in the program, and vets can sign up more after the program starts, he said.

"Every person that signs up, it will automatically filter into a spreadsheet, so I can easily send that to you and give you an update every month," Buchfink said. "But each person will get a QR code that's unique to them, and they'll use that at the vet clinic. I'll train the vet clinics on how to validate those QR codes. They can only be used once. And then once that goes into the system, I see when that QR code has been scanned. So I know when they've been scanned, when they've been received, and then the vet will give us a receipt for the procedure."

Buchfink, in a separate memo to Geffken, said the new trap, neuter and release program for feral cats will put $50 toward a cat's spaying or neutering. He said the money will come from the same budget as the voucher program and veterinary services will include spaying or neutering, a medical evaluation, vaccinations, ear notching to indicate the animal has been sterilized, and record-keeping of the treated feral cats, as well as details of persons delivering the cats and where these animals were trapped and returned.

Settle asked Buchfink if he thinks this program will be used more or less than the voucher program.

Buchfink said this is uncharted territory so he's not sure, but he would assume less. He said the veterinarian will fill out the information, which will automatically go to a spreadsheet the city can see.

"I want to thank the board because we're finally getting some real teeth in our animal welfare ordinances, so thank you guys for stepping up to this," Good said.

Brenda Altman, treasurer of the Fort Smith Animal Haven board, said she's very supportive of these items to help prevent the overpopulation of animals.

"So kudos to the directors for your leadership on this item," she said. "I think you've done a fabulous job, and we should always look for what's best for the animals."