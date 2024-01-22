Huge opening run guides LSU to win

Tenth-ranked LSU took an 18-0 lead under 6 minutes into the game and rolled over the Arkansas women's basketball team 99-68 Sunday at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

The Razorbacks (14-6, 2-3 SEC) reduced the deficit to 25-16 by the end of the first quarter, but never got within single digits again. LSU shot 48.6% from the floor, including 8 of 20 from three-point range, and led by as many as 34 points.





All of the Tigers' starters scored in double figures, led by 21 points from freshman guard Mikaylah Williams. Hailey Van Lith added 20 points and Angel Reese finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds.

It was Arkansas' largest margin of defeat since a 92-46 loss at South Carolina on Jan. 22, 2023.

LSU (18-2, 5-1) extended its home winning streak to 29, and its conference home win streak to 17 ahead of a showdown Thursday against No. 1 South Carolina.

The Tigers are 17-1 in SEC home games under third-year Coach Kim Mulkey.

It marked the 11th victory for LSU this season of at least 30 points. The Tigers entered the game leading Division I scoring 91.3 points per game.

The Razorbacks went 12 of 47 (25.5%) from beyond the arc. It was the most three-point shots attempted in program history.

"Arkansas is so dangerous," Mulkey said postgame on the LSU Sports Radio Network. "They shoot so many threes. I told the team you're not going to get beat on the three-ball, you're going to get beat on layups and free throws.

"They averaged nine made threes a game. Today they shot 47 threes, and they were 12 of 47. That's not going to beat you. What we did a good job of is we eliminated the layups and the number of times they got to the foul line."

The Razorbacks made six layups according to StatBroadcast and were 16 of 17 from the free-throw line.

Williams scorched Arkansas early and was key to the Tigers scoring the game's first 18 points. She scored 10 points in the first quarter on 4 of 5 shooting, including 2 of 3 from distance.

"You can yell all you want about trying to keep Mikaylah Williams from getting to get to her spot," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "I dare any of y'all to step out there and try to guard her. You can't do it. She gets to her spots as good as any kid since [former UConn star] Maya Moore, in my opinion."

Arkansas got on the scoreboard with 3:57 left in the first quarter when Maryam Dauda made back-to-back three-pointers. Carly Keats and Samara Spencer combined for 12 points in the final 2:50 of the period to give the Razorbacks some life entering the second quarter down by 9 points.

LSU quickly erased any hope Arkansas had of cutting into the deficit. The Tigers went on a 17-4 run to open the second quarter and took a 55-28 lead into halftime.

"We had a hard time communicating what we were trying to do," Neighbors said. "We didn't communicate our defensive schemes. They got literally every shot they wanted to start, and we traditionally are a team that really does a good job of executing scouting report defense. That's got to be credited partly to [LSU]."

Spencer, who led Arkansas with 20 points, scored 10 points in the third quarter. She finished with a game-high seven assists.

The Razorbacks were outscored 44-40 in the second half.

Arkansas was 20 of 72 (27.8%) from the floor, its worst field goal percentage this season.

"The defensive end was a concern because Arkansas pushes it in transition and they spot up," Mulkey said. "We needed to make sure that we were where we're supposed to be, and it started with our post players running from foul line to foul line."

Dauda added 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 blocked shots for the Razorbacks. Makayla Daniels had 13 points and a team-high 6 rebounds.

Saylor Poffenbarger, who entered the game first nationally with 10.3 defensive rebounds per game, played limited minutes due to soreness and foul trouble.

Poffenbarger had 2 points, 2 rebounds and 4 fouls in 15 minutes.

"It's hard going in with the leading rebounder in the country on defensive rebounding, and she's not 100%," Neighbors said. "She didn't practice at all this week. She gave it her best go, but obviously she didn't have what she normally does."

LSU dominated the rebounding battle 60-33 and outscored Arkansas 16-10 in second-chance points.

"Against this team, if you don't rebound, you've got zero chance," Neighbors said.

The Razorbacks were without Taliah Scott, who leads the team scoring, for a fourth consecutive game due to a back injury.

Arkansas is scheduled to host Kentucky at 7 p.m. Thursday on SEC Network-Plus.