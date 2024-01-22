I am ready for spring!

The bitter cold and snow





is over for now, and let's all keep our fingers crossed that we are one and done this winter. I know gardeners everywhere were cringing when they heard the forecast. I saw lots of sheets and tarps





over outside shrubs, but that probably didn't do a whole lot of good.

I did head outside after most of the snow was melted and took inventory of my plants. So far, things look ok. The gardenias





and banana shrub





that were decimated last winter are still green. I do have a few newer sprouts on my camellia that look bad,





but this was a plant that was struggling to return late in the season last year. Most of the other branches are still fine.





Winter annuals look ok,





not thrilled, but not killed. The jury is still out on my hydrangeas,





but we still have a couple of months to get through before we can know for sure. If you do see any damage, just ignore it. Don't cut back any plants now, because you need all the buffer you can get.

Just remember last year. I think we were all surprised by how resilient most of our landscape plants were. Not all survived, but much more than most of us expected. Patience was rewarded.