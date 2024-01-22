Misinformed on DEI

I was so disappointed that the Democrat-Gazette chose Martin Luther King Jr. Day, of all days, to publish Bradley R. Gitz's column titled "DEI isn't about DEI." On the day that we honor the great civil rights leader, Gitz spreads misinformation about DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts in business.

Gitz is entitled to his opinion. He even has the right to spread misinformation about it, as I have the right to point out his factual errors. This is not the first time that Gitz has used his column to publicize how uninformed he is in this area. But the timing appears purposeful and adds insult to injury.

DEI efforts are not above criticism; of course there is room for improvement. But Gitz's criticisms are based on his misunderstanding of DEI processes. It seems Gitz has a bias that assumes a hiring choice made to add ideas and perspectives from someone who isn't like him can't possibly be deserved. His belief that DEI doesn't care about merit is preposterous. I am certain that some DEI efforts go off-track, but the benefit of DEI is sound.

Long before DEI was a thing, white men were granted preference for hundreds of years. Where is Gitz's outrage about that? At the same time, there have always been underqualified people getting hired (nepotism, favors, Bobby Petrino's girlfriend). To act like DEI invented preferential treatment is ridiculous.

I wish I had the space to refute all of the misinformation in Gitz's column, but I do not. I sincerely hope Gitz makes an effort to become informed about DEI before he next tackles the subject.

DEBBIE HALBERT

North Little Rock

White privilege shows

Bradley Gitz opined against DEI, saying, "We are thus left to ponder what happens to the cohesion and morale of a society when rewards are allocated according to skin color rather than merit ... ." Was he not around during the civil rights era? Does he know nothing about America's history of slavery and racism? Never heard of Rosa Parks, the KKK, Little Rock Nine, Elaine or Tulsa massacres, George Floyd? He honestly doesn't know what happens in a society where rewards are allocated based on skin color? He truly can't comprehend that DEI is not a "race first and only" policy?

Gitz's white privilege is shining bright in his column bashing diversity, equity and inclusion (ironically?) published on MLK Day.

DARIN PEARCE

Conway

When Trump ruled

It seems former President Barack Obama is worried that most people think that their lives were better when Donald Trump was president than now. Why is that? I think it's pretty simple. Life was better.

TERRY DELLINGER

Rogers