Little Rock to place dumpsters for uncollected trash at six sites

Little Rock residents will be able to drop off trash at six locations beginning Tuesday, the city announced on Monday afternoon, after trash and recycling pickup was cancelled last week because of inclement winter weather.

According to a news release, garbage can dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at dumpsters located at the following sites:

— Crump Park, near the intersection of South Chester Street and 33rd Street

— Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Rd.

— War Memorial Park, near the intersection of Taylor Street and Club House Drive

— Butler Park, 9800 N. Rodney Parham Rd.

— Boyle Park, Leander Drive north of 28th Street

— Hindman Park, 7500 Hindman Park Way

Additional bags of trash placed on the curb will be collected on residents' normal trash collection day, according to the city.

"Normal collections resumed today, and extra crews are picking up all additional bags," the news release stated. "Waste Management, which handles residential recycling pickup in the City of Little Rock, is asking residents with additional recyclable items to place any extra items in cardboard boxes next to their recycling carts."