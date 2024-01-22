Multimillion-dollar sports complexes planned in Jonesboro, Cabot to become regional destinations, planners say

Cabot and Jonesboro officials are investing millions of dollars to open sprawling indoor sports complexes in their cities, an effort they say will draw athletes and families not only from nearby cities, but from neighboring states as well.
The
Millions in cash fund Jonesboro, Cabot projects
Today at 4:50 a.m.
Cabot and Jonesboro officials are investing millions of dollars to open sprawling indoor sports complexes in their cities, an effort they say will draw athletes and families not only from nearby cities, but from neighboring states as well.
The