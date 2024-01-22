Muss switches up approach vs. S.C.

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman doesn't like to call timeouts, especially in the first half so he can save them for late in the game if needed.

But Musselman went against his normal strategy on Saturday against South Carolina.

Not only did Musselman call two timeouts in the first half, he did so within 29 seconds of each other.

The timeouts didn't help as the Gamecocks won 77-64 at Walton Arena to end their three-game losing streak against Arkansas.

When South Carolina forward B.J. Mack hit his third consecutive three-point basket with 6:41 to play in the first half for a 27-19 lead, Musselman called his first timeout.

Musselman called timeout again with 6:12 left after South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles easily drove around Trevon Brazile for a dunk to make it 29-19.

"Just that we've got to play harder," Musselman said he told the Razorbacks during the two timeouts. "I mean, that was a pretty simple message -- the team's got to play harder, tougher.

"We all see it, and ultimately it always falls on the coaches, and so we have to do our part as well."

The Razorbacks have struggled with effort in multiple games this season, but especially in their two SEC losses at home.

"It feels like we quit," sophomore point guard Keyon Menifield said after No. 13 Auburn opened SEC play by beating Arkansas 83-51 at Walton Arena. "We didn't play as a team and we weren't together out there.

"So when you're not together and you don't have fight out there and let people punk you, that's what happens."

South Carolina's margin of victory wasn't as wide as Auburn's, but it controlled from start to finish.

Arkansas never led and trailed for the final 39:19.

The Gamecocks led by as many as 19 points in the second half.

"Just a lack of effort all the way around," Razorbacks senior guard Jeremiah Davenport said. "That's pretty much all I can say. Just a lack of effort today."

The Razorbacks didn't play with close to the same sense of urgency they showed in beating Texas A&M 78-77 at Walton Arena when they jumped out to a 30-10 and won thanks to junior guard Tramon Mark's short jumper with 1.1 seconds left.

The Arkansas-South Carolina game started at noon while the Arkansas-Texas A&M game was an 8 p.m. tipoff.

"I don't know if it's the early game," Davenport said of the Razorbacks falling behind the Gamecocks. "The difference between early and night game, I don't know. We just started out slow."

Davenport said he understood why Musselman called the two timeouts trying to rally his team late in the first half.

"[Trying to] stop the bleeding," Davenport said. "It was getting hectic out there, no defense. Us just making lackadaisical plays on defense.

"He felt it like any other coach, so those timeouts were good. But obviously, it didn't help."

South Carolina (15-3, 3-2) has been a surprise in the SEC after being picked to finish last among the conference's 14 teams in a preseason media poll.

The Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4) were picked to finish third in the same poll behind Tennessee and Texas A&M, but they are one of the most disappointing teams not only in the SEC but in the country after they opened the season ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press poll.

It's not only that the Razorbacks have lost four of their first five SEC games that has been cause for concern, but it has been how they've lost. Their four SEC losses have been by an average of 19.3 points, including road losses at Georgia 76-66 and at Florida 90-68.

Arkansas fell from No. 107 to No. 118 in the latest NET rankings after losing to South Carolina.

This week the Razorbacks play at No. 22 Ole Miss (15-3, 2-3) on Wednesday night, then take on No. 8 Kentucky (14-3, 4-1) on Saturday at home when ESPN's "College GameDay" show will originate from Fayetteville for the first time.

Ole Miss figures to fall out of the latest AP poll released today after losing road games at LSU 89-80 and at Auburn 82-59 last week. But the Rebels are 11-0 at home, including an 80-77 victory over No. 10 Memphis.

Kentucky likely will move up a spot in the AP poll after No. 7 Duke lost to Pittsburgh 80-76. The Wildcats play at South Carolina on Tuesday night after beating Mississippi State 90-77 and Georgia 105-96 at home last week.

Musselman has won at least 20 games in each of his previous nine seasons as a college head coach at Nevada and Arkansas and led his teams to six consecutive NCAA Tournaments in the years the event has been held, which excludes 2020 when it was canceled because of covid-19.

Getting to 20 victories and making the NCAA Tournament again look to be long-shots given how the Razorbacks have been playing.

"Just used to having really competitive groups that are super connected," Musselman said. "And so we've got to try to help this group as much as we can moving forward."