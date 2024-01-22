Names and Faces

Actor John Leguizamo released a new special on various streaming services, "John Leguizamo Live at Rikers," touching on both his stage shows and discussions with men at the Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York City. Leguizamo has been active in an anti-recidivism program for young men at the facility for the past decade. Speaking with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Leguizamo said that he could relate to nearly going down the same path the men he performed for had. "Early in my life, I was heading the wrong way. I was a problem child," Leguizamo said. "I wanted to bring them something nobody else has. People don't come to Rikers to perform for them. I wanted to bring them entertainment." Leguizamo has been working with men enrolled in the Getting Out and Staying Out, or GOSO, classes in the past as he taught them acting classes and how to create one-man shows. Performing a modified version of his one-man Broadway show "Ghetto Klown," Leguizamo said he was told by jail officials to "take out sexual content, vulgarity." "I didn't," he admitted, "I didn't want to pull any punches. I thought I'd otherwise be cheating them a bit."

Rick Harrison, the creator and lead star of "Pawn Stars," shared a photo of himself and his son Adam on Instagram after Adam was revealed to have died of an overdose at age 39. "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," Harrison, 58, wrote. Harrison's representative confirmed Adam's cause of death on Friday with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed to TMZ that an investigation is underway. The substances involved in the overdose have not been disclosed, along with the location where Adam was found. "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," Harrison's representative said in a statement issued on behalf of the family. "We ask our privacy as we grieve his loss." Unlike his older brother Corey, Adam rarely appeared on the History channel reality show that debuted in 2009 and centers on the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, located on the Las Vegas Strip and owned by the Harrison family. Adam and Corey are Harrison's sons through his first marriage to his ex-wife, Kim. He is also father to son Jake with his second wife, Tracy.