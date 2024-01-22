New state court web portal to be fully operational at end of month

Arkansas' court system is getting a new web portal that will eventually replace the Public CourtConnect site.

The portal "Search ARCourts" is being rolled out now at caseinfonew.arcourts.gov ahead of a full release on Jan. 31. At the end of the month, the portal will be moved to caseinfoold.arcourts.gov, and visitors to CourtConnect at caseinfo.arcourts.gov will be directed to the new search portal.

Search ARCourts is a modern replacement for Public CourtConnect, which is used to find court case information in district, circuit, and appellate courts in Arkansas, the Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release.

Search ARCourts is not complete but "we wanted to get this modern court research tool into the hands of the people as soon as possible," agency director Marty Sullivan said in the release. "We are building a new court management system using agile development methodologies, which demand we deliver value to our citizens as quickly and efficiently as possible. This mobile-friendly search portal is just the beginning of what the people of Arkansas can expect as we build our new court management system."

The goal is a complete system for managing all court information for every Arkansas court through a single easy-to-use interface in a modern and efficient manner that will improve access to justice and increase the public's confidence in the court system, the release stated.

Search ARCourts is the first production release as a result of the AOC's partnership with Amazon AWS, Conduo, Slalom Consulting, TEKsystems Inc., and Mainstream Technologies.