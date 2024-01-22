GOLF

Ko starts year with a win

It took only four rounds for Lydia Ko to put a dismal 2023 LPGA Tour season completely behind her. Ko rediscovered her winning touch Sunday in the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, closing with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory over Alexa Pano at Lake Nona. Ko, who finished at 14-under 274, won for the 20th time on the LPGA Tour. The 26-year-old from New Zealand became the seventh woman to win 20 LPGA titles before turning 27. Ko was winless in 20 LPGA starts a year ago, and she now can resume her quest for entry into the exclusive LPGA Hall of Fame. Ko needs 27 points to get there, and the triumph Sunday put her just one point away. Each regular LPGA win is worth one point. She could get there as early as this coming week, at the LPGA Drive On Championship, played just two hours from her home, in Bradenton. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez completed her round with a 75 to finish with a 4-under 284 and in a tie for 11th place.

Amateur Dunlap wins Express

Nick Dunlap became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour, holding on for a one-shot victory over Christiaan Bezuidenhout at The American Express on Sunday. Dunlap, the 20-year-old University of Alabama sophomore and reigning U.S. Amateur champion, is the first amateur winner since Phil Mickelson at the Tucson Open in 1991. He's only the seventh amateur since 1945 -- and the third since 1957 -- to win a tour event. In just his fourth tour event, Dunlap also became the youngest amateur to win on the tour since 1910. Dunlap was the only amateur in the 156-person field in the tournament long known as the Bob Hope Desert Classic, but he surged into a three-shot lead with a sizzling 60 in the third round. He lost that lead Sunday on the front nine on the Stadium Course at PGA West, but he played with the resilience of a seasoned veteran down the stretch, capped by his recovery from two errant shots on the 18th to finish with a 6-foot par putt for a 2-under 70. At 29-under 259, he broke the tournament scoring record as a 72-hole event.

Record title for McIlroy

Rory McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time Sunday, completing a remarkable weekend comeback by reeling in Cameron Young early in the final round, then holding off Adrian Meronk by a stroke, McIlroy closed with a 2-under 70 to retain the title at a tournament he first won in 2009 and has captured more than any other in his career. Among his 35 wins as a professional, he had also won the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship three times. His latest victory at Emirates Golf Club was surely the most unlikely. McIlroy walked to the 18th tee on Friday trailing Young by 11 shots, only to make birdie, shoot 63 on Saturday to get into the final pairing on Sunday and then wipe out the American's overnight two-stroke lead after just six holes.

FOOTBALL

Sayin heads to Ohio State

Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, is transferring from Alabama to Ohio State. Sayin told ESPN about his decision Sunday. He had entered the transfer portal on Friday, becoming the 26th player and second signee to leave Alabama since Coach Nick Saban announced his retirement earlier this month and Kalen DeBoer of Washington was hired to replace him. Also Sunday, another top QB recruit, Demond Williams Jr., announced on social media he is following Coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington.

Colorado broadcaster dies

Larry Zimmer, the longtime radio voice for University of Colorado football and basketball who also called Denver Broncos games, died Saturday. He was 88. The school announced his death before the third-ranked Colorado women's team hosted No. 6 Southern California on Sunday. A moment of silence was held before the game. Zimmer had been hospitalized for the last 10 days in Lakewood, Colo. He received numerous visitors and text messages from the university and the Broncos before his death. Zimmer spent seven decades in broadcasting since his college days at the University of Missouri. He called 486 football games at Colorado (22 bowl games) and 525 men's basketball games. He also worked 536 preseason, regular season and postseason games with the Broncos, including four Super Bowls.

SKIING

German skier ends drought

German skier Linus Strasser got down on his knees and kissed the snow on an Austrian slope he has known since he was a child, with his wife Maria and their one-year-old daughter watching from the stands. Returning to the place where he learned to ski as a young boy, Strasser won the men's World Cup slalom at the classic Hahnenkamm races Sunday for his first win in two years. "Incredible, the circle is complete. I am so connected to Kitzbuehel, to Austria," Strasser said. "Without the fanaticism of the people here, I would never have made it onto the World Cup." Strasser moved up from fourth position by posting the fastest second-run time to beat Kristoffer Jakobsen by 0.14 seconds. The Norwegian, wearing bib 20, had edged the pre-race favorites to lead the first run. Switzerland's Daniel Yule, who won the race last year and in 2020, trailed by 0.20 in third.

BASKETBALL

Hawks' G suffers concussion

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was diagnosed with a concussion after getting elbowed in the face during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be out indefinitely, the team said Sunday. Young left Saturday night's game with 8:43 remaining after taking a charge from Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro and accidentally getting elbowed. Young stayed on the court for a few minutes and walked back to the locker room with the Hawks trailing by 25. Young, who scored 15 points in the 116-95 loss, is averaging 26.9 points per game and is second in the league with 10.8 assists per game. As part of the league's concussion protocol, Young must show he is symptom-free before resuming basketball activities. There is no set timetable.