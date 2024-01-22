On school choice





I began my teaching career in the school district I graduated from, in the city I live in and love. I was absolutely honored to serve my community through my passion for teaching which, although in a small town, was competitive in teacher salaries.

My classmate, who was equally qualified, also had a strong conviction to serve her community in the same way. She lives an hour east of me, yet her starting salary was nearly $10,000 less than mine. Some would describe the population she served as "difficult to reach." Teachers were not lining up to fill those positions. She had the same urgency to serve her community and the same education as I did.

As we celebrate National School Choice Week Jan. 21-27, we must remember that choosing a school is also a decision educators make, which is one of the many reasons educators support school choice.

Let me preface by saying every educator has seen the "inspirational" meme floating around social media, "Teachers are in it for the outcome, not the income." Teaching is my passion, just like being a lawyer, an actor, a professional athlete or an accountant is someone's passion. Every profession deserves to be appreciated, validated, and compensated for the important work they do, and the expertise, education, and effort they bring to their passion; teaching is no different.

Did I go into this career for the outcomes? Absolutely. Did I go into this career for income? Absolutely. Those who know me know how passionate I am about my career; my urgency to reach kids and to change lives is unmatched.

But teachers shouldn't have to choose between their desire to teach at a school that best suits their mission, and how much money they need to make to support their families. And schools shouldn't be limited to hiring anyone who is desperate enough to take the job.

School choice gives parents options to make the best educational choices for their children. In my home state, Arkansas, families can choose from traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling. The idea behind school choice is that every child deserves an effective, challenging, and motivating education. And because each student has their own set of talents, interests, and challenges, having a variety of options in education is crucial.

But choosing a school outside your zoned address is only an option when students have transportation, possibly leaving some of our most vulnerable students without a choice. In 2024 a multifaceted piece of educational legislation passed and, among other things, raised the starting pay of educators across the state to $50,000. While the true intent was educator retention, it also inadvertently removed the barrier of teachers having to choose between "teaching for the income or the outcome"; they now can choose a school with a need that aligns with their personal missions.

For those looking for more information about school choice, Schoolchoiceweek.com is an excellent resource. National School Choice Week is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that informs and empowers every family to choose the schooling environment that fits their children's needs best.

Crystal Carranco resides in central Arkansas. Currently, she is an assistant principal at Stagecoach Elementary in Cabot. She is passionate about working alongside and supporting teachers, reading acquisition, and serving our most at-risk student populations.



