Other Days





100 years ago

Jan. 22, 1924

Steps towards more revenue for roads and schools in Pulaski County and refunding of the county debt have been noted the past two years as a result of equalization of assessments and by bringing more property to the assessment books, according to county assessor Will T. Dorough. Ten thousand more names have been added to the poll tax rolls than were recorded in 1919 and 6,000 houses have been put on the assessment list as well, Dorough said. The total assessment has increased $16,000,000 since 1921. The Little Rock School District will receive $673,000 as compared with $501,125.83 in 1920.

50 years ago

Jan. 22, 1974

The 30-minute session of the legislature that adjourned on January 14 cost $5,137, according to vouchers in the state auditor's office. Only five members of each house were needed at the session to formally adjourn the 1973 regular session, but an eleventh-hour campaign to get members back to vote on Dr. Grant Cooper, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock communist, got 112 legislators back. The only business transacted was adoption of a resolution in the House of Representatives urging the university to put Dr. Cooper in a non-teaching position. In addition to the $20-a-day per diem allowance and $30-a-day contingency expenses paid to legislators, the two houses paid 607 to employees for the session.

25 years ago

Jan. 22, 1999

McClellan High School's business and marketing education department has once again been named the top high school business education program in the nation by a division of the American Vocational Association. The Little Rock school first won the distinction in 1995, the last year the award was given. McClellan will now hold the title for three more years. Phyllis Smith, department chairman at McClellan, and Carol Green, career and technical director for the Little Rock School District, were among the school representatives to accept a plaque and a $1,000 check for the school during an association conference last month in New Orleans.

10 years ago

Jan. 22, 2014

A Civil War Sesquicentennial historical marker has been approved for a site in Washington County, the Arkansas Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission announced. The historical marker will be placed at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Fayetteville to commemorate the location of Confederate recruiting posts and a Unionist farm colony during the Civil War. The Mount Comfort Cemetery Association is sponsoring the marker.



