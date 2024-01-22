Passport event

Sharon Blount-Baker (right), circuit clerk and recorder, helps Kristie Fortson of Hackett apply for a passport Saturday during a special Saturday passport acceptance event at the Crawford County Circuit Clerk's office in downtown Van Buren. Blount-Baker said the office hosts two such weekend events per year to assist people throughout the River Valley who are unable to apply for passports or have their passport photos taken during the work week. The next one will take place in September. Fortson and her husband were both taking advantage of the opportunity to get their first-ever passports for a cruise they booked for May. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

(River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Carrie Kilgore (bottom left), chief deputy clerk, and Patricia Free (bottom right), deputy clerk, capture a passport photo of Kristie Fortson of Hackett on Saturday during a special Saturday passport acceptance event at the Crawford County Circuit Clerk's office in downtown Van Buren. Sharon Blount-Baker, circuit clerk and recorder, said the office hosts two such weekend events per year to assist people throughout the River Valley who are unable to apply for passports or have their passport photos taken during the work week. The next one will take place in September. Fortson and her husband were both taking advantage of the opportunity to get their first-ever passports for a cruise they booked for May. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery.

(River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

