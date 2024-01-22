Prairie Grove School Board views plans for junior high addition

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A two-story addition for Prairie Grove Junior High is moving forward, but the School Board now must decide whether to expand the project to include a new athletic fieldhouse and indoor facility adjacent to the football field.
The
Fieldhouse and indoor facility now under consideration
Today at 1:00 a.m.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- A two-story addition for Prairie Grove Junior High is moving forward, but the School Board now must decide whether to expand the project to include a new athletic fieldhouse and indoor facility adjacent to the football field.
The