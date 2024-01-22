Springdale club shooting investigation continues

SPRINGDALE -- A Springdale nightclub that has seen two fatal shootings in the last 18 months -- including one last month -- and a security guard at the club both remain under investigation, according to prosecutors and state Alcoholic Beverage Control officials.

Washington County prosecutors are reviewing police reports from the December shooting outside Zabana Night Club, located at 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, to determine whether the shooting was justified or whether charges should be filed against the security guard who fired the shot, according to Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett.

Deputy prosecutor Madison McEver is reviewing the incident, he said.

"She's got most of the file, but is waiting on a few things," Durrett said in an email.

Scott Hardin, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division also is investigating the December shooting.

"ABC Enforcement agents gathered information related to the incident," Hardin stated in email. "ABC leadership will work closely with agents to determine if the club is penalized."

A phone call and message left at the club for Zabana permit holder Ruth Jones was not returned.

Springdale police responded to Zabana about 1:50 a.m. Dec. 17 regarding a gunshots call. A man identified as Luis Steven Ogando Lopez, 21, was found with at the scene with two gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to a news release from police.

The initial investigation revealed Ogando Lopez had been kicked out of the nightclub after causing issues and having a knife inside the establishment. He then went to a vehicle and retrieved a gun, according to police.

A security guard confronted Ogando Lopez in the parking lot, and an altercation occurred.

Ogando Lopez pointed his gun toward the security guard, who then fired his own gun, striking Ogando Lopez, according to police.

Another man, Juan Carlos Frias-Villa, 26, of 750 S. 40th St. in Springdale, was arrested in connection with second-degree battery after the incident.

During the disturbance between Ogando-Lopez and the security guard, Frias-Villa struck a second security guard with his vehicle, according to police. Frias-Villa left the scene and was later located by detectives. He admitted striking the individual with his vehicle and fleeing the scene, police said. The security guard who was hit was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released, according to police.

Frias-Villa's arraignment is set for Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court.

Another incident outside Zabana a year earlier also resulted in a man's death.

About 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2022, police responded to a report from nightclub security personnel of gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Jose Reyes-Sanchez, 25, was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with capital murder. Reyes-Sanchez has pleaded not guilty.

He is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center pending trial. Reyes-Sanchez's next scheduled court appearance is April 12 before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Hardin said the club was issued a $600 fine by the Alcoholic Beverage Control board and placed on probation for 90 days over the August 2022 shooting.

Zabana has also been assessed penalties in recent years for violations ranging from serving alcohol to minors to a patron being knocked unconscious by another patron, a patron being attacked outside the club, serving intoxicated patrons, patrons urinating outside the club, serving alcohol after hours, fights, allowing beer to be taken from the club, a patron kicking a Springdale police officer and failing to be a good neighbor, according to ABC documents.