Then There Were Four: Updated Super Bowl LVIII Odds

Following Sunday's divisional games, odds have been released for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

San Francisco 49ers +145

Ravens +200

Chiefs +350

Lions +750

San Francisco is the current favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, despite Monday's news that Deebo Samuel is only 50/50 to play in the NFC Championship. The Niners advanced vs. the Packers on Saturday with a game-winning drive led by young quarterback Brock Purdy, who will be making his second appearance in as many years in the conference title game. After getting injured in last season's championship game loss to the Eagles, Purdy and the Niners will likely be playing with chips on their shoulders vs. Detroit.

The Lions have the longest odds at +750 and present excellent value. Dan Campbell's young team looked frisky on Sunday, ousting the Bucs with their balanced offensive attack and gritty defense. Detroit signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz on Monday, adding to their depth for the playoff run.

The Ravens (+200) and Lamar Jackson silenced the doubters who said Lamar couldn't win in the postseason. The Ravens ran for an incredible 229 yards with Jackson accounting for 100 of them and four total touchdowns. The Ravens defense looked tough, holding the Texans to only one special teams touchdown.

Finally, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs come in with +350 odds by way of eliminating the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It's hard to bet against Patrick Mahomes at this point. He always seems to go to another level in the postseason. Mahomes and company may be in the best rhythm of the season at just the right time, while the defense is the best it has been in the Mahomes era.

Both championship matchups this weekend will match the No. 1 seed vs. the No 3 seed. The Niners and Ravens will have home-field advantage. The 49ers are 6.5-point favorites over Detroit. Baltimore is favored by 3.5 over Kansas City.

