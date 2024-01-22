Wallace Design Collective opens Northwest Arkansas office





Firm opens Northwest Arkansas office

Wallace Design Collective has announced the opening of its Northwest Arkansas office in Rogers at 5100 JB Hunt Drive, Suite 250. The firm, based out of Tulsa, provides civil engineering and landscape architecture services, among others.

Groundbreaking held for hotel

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for My Place Hotel at 3138 S.E. East Pointe Ave. in Bentonville. This will be the first My Place Hotel built in Arkansas.

Credit union hosts ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the new Arkansas Federal Credit Union location in Rogers, with several local community and business leaders in attendance. The new office is located at 1003 S. 52nd St.

Agency buys Arkansas company

TEC Staffing Services, Arkansas' largest staffing agency, has been acquired by HireQuest Staffing Solutions, Inc. of South Carolina. TEC Staffing Services' 10 locations have provided services to Northwest Arkansas, Central Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma for over 40 years. After the acquisition, HireQuest has over 230 location in 37 states.

