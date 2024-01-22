Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 11-17 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Jan. 11

Charles Tyler Hilton, 57, and Mariela Almaguer Badillo, 45, both of Springdale

Rinel Jorkan, 36, and Vina Hourichi, 33, both of Springdale

Thomas Edward White, 53, and Gina Loreen Pitts, 57, both of Bixby, Okla.

Jan. 12

Joshua Jordan Carr, 19, and Kinsey Joyce Robertson, 20, both of Prairie Grove

Jared Lee Jennings, 42, and Ashlee Melissa Anderson, 34, both of Springdale

Chanston Blaine Winters, 26, and Cristen Avery Rye, 28, both of Lincoln

Jan. 17

Tommy Ray Allen, 48, Rogers, and Stacie Steele Centers, 49, Springdale

Donald Martin Cook, 53, and Laura Wakeman Chemell, 52, both of Prairie Grove

Matthew Aaron Crawford, 27, and Shawna Latrelle Faulkner, 33, both of Fayetteville

Gabriel Buck Henderson, 24, and Olivia Grace Schmidt, 23, both of Springdale

Rony Walter Perez Diaz, 23, and Ana Maria Cumez Perez, 24, both of Fayetteville

Adam Ryan Tabor, 33, and Valerie Faith Hamilton, 27, both of Farmington

Craig Charles Wood, 56, and Sonya Renee Morell, 51, both of Prairie Grove