Janie Mowrey (left) spins a prize wheel on Saturday Jan. 20 2024 while Juana Vargas with Walmart Health looks on during Wellness Day at the Walmart Store on West Walnut Street in Rogers. The event offered a menu of healthy activities including blood pressure and cholesterol screening, vision care and vaccinations. The event also raised awareness of the Walmart Health Clinic located insice the Walnut Street store, Vargas said. It is one of three Walmart Health clinics in Arkansas, she noted. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

WHEEL ON WELLNESS DAY Janie Mowrey (left) spins a prize wheel on Saturday Jan. 20 2024 while Juana Vargas with Walmart Health looks on during Wellness Day at the Walmart Store on West Walnut Street in Rogers. The event offered a menu of healthy activities including blood pressure and cholesterol screening, vision care and vaccinations. The event also raised awareness of the Walmart Health Clinic located insice the Walnut Street store, Vargas said. It is one of three Walmart Health clinics in Arkansas, she noted. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Amy Parker (left), an associate at the Walmart store on West Walnut Street in Rogers gets a free sample on Saturday from Veronica Moreno (right) during Wellness Day at the Walmart Store on West Walnut Street in Rogers. Juana Vargas with Walmart Health clinic (center) helps at the event. Wellness Day offered a menu of healthy activities including blood pressure and cholesterol screening, vision care and vaccinations. The event also raised awareness of the Walmart Health clinic located insice the Walnut Street store, Vargas said. It is one of three Walmart Health clinics in Arkansas, Vargas noted. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

WELLNESS DAY Amy Parker (left), an associate at the Walmart store on West Walnut Street in Rogers gets a free sample on Saturday Jan. 20 2024 from Veronica Moreno (right) during Wellness Day at the Walmart Store on West Walnut Street in Rogers. Juana Vargas with Walmart Health clinic (center) helps at the event. Wellness Day offered a menu of healthy activities including blood pressure and cholesterol screening, vision care and vaccinations. The event also raised awareness of the Walmart Health clinic located insice the Walnut Street store, Vargas said. It is one of three Walmart Health clinics in Arkansas, Vargas noted. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)