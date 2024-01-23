Arkansas connections make NFL intriguing

Not being a big NFL fan for several years and several reasons, all four games last weekend were watched because they were all the football choices available.

Three of the four were good games and the other one was close for the first half and then the Baltimore Ravens outscored the Houston Texans 24-0 in the final two quarters to win 34-10.

As a kid my team was the Baltimore Colts and Johnny Unitas was the hero, but for yours truly to pull for the Ravens it was a little bit of a stretch.

Usually when an NFL game is watched, to have a rooting interest since I don't bet on anything but horse racing, the team with an Arkansas connection is favored.

The closest I could come was Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson played for Bobby Petrino at Louisville.

Jackson was a three-star recruit until Petrino got him and taught him so well Jackson won the Heisman Trophy, but there were skeptics who said he should switch to receiver for the NFL.

Baltimore took Jackson in the first round with the 32nd pick. Midway through his rookie season he got his first start and has been the signal caller, if healthy, for the Ravens ever since.

His critics were right, he would have been a great receiver, but he's completed 1,362 of 2,112 passes (64%) for 15,887 yards and 125 touchdowns while rushing for 5,258 yards and 29 touchdowns.

In the win over Houston he passed for 152 yards and ran for 100. He rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two.

Of course, pulling for San Francisco and Dre Greenlaw is always easy.

The linebacker is from Arkansas and he has a touching history story of living in group homes and shelters until his high school coach, Brian Early, took him into his home and later adopted him.

Greenlaw came to Arkansas as a safety, but Bret Bielema -- who also recruited and coached Frank Ragnow of the Detroit Lions -- envisioned him gaining size and strength without losing speed, so he moved him to linebacker.

He was good but had only scratched the surface of his talent. He was drafted in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers and has worked his way into part of a very good defense. He had two interceptions in the 49ers' 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers, who are hard to pull against since Keith Jackson won his Super Bowl with them and our man Bob Holt is a big Packer backer.

As written, Ragnow -- as well as Dan Skipper, who has worked his behind off for six years to make a full-time roster -- played for the Hogs and he was as tough as a claw hammer on a hickory nut. He is one of the best in Razorback history.

The best offensive lineman these old eyes ever saw was Shawn Andrews.

Plus my pastor, Chuck "Pigskin Preacher" Monan is from the Detroit area.

It was a battle of quarterbacks and Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield passed for three touchdowns, but his two interceptions were too costly and Detroit won.

With Kansas City it is always easy to go with the Chiefs because they literally don't have a bigger fan than my friend Joe Kleine.

The Buffalo Bills won most of the statistics but missed a late field goal that would have tied the game and the defending Super Bowl champs advanced as Travis Kelce continued to show off for his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, with two touchdowns in the 27-24 win.

So this Sunday it will come down to Joe Kleine or Bobby Petrino and Dre Greenlaw against Frank Ragnow, who were teammates for three seasons. That one may have a little extra to consider as the Lions are the only NFC team to have never played in a Super Bowl.