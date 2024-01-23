Arkansas’s December unemployment rate up slightly to 3.4%

Arkansas's unemployment rate ended 2023 the way it started, at 3.4%.

December's unemployment rate was up from 3.3% in November yet remains below the U.S. rate of 3.7% recorded last month. Unemployment dipped as low as 2.6% last summer and has risen slowly since.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services reported Tuesday that 3,638 fewer Arkansans were employed in December compared with November and about 2,500 Arkansans were searching for jobs.

Arkansas' civilian labor force fell by 1,147 in December. The number of employed in the State decreased by 3,638, while 2,491 more unemployed Arkansans began actively looking for work. Arkansas' labor force participation rate dipped to 57.6% in December.

Compared to December 2022, there were 18,263 more employed and 446 additional unemployed Arkansans in December. The labor force participation rate is up two-tenths of a percentage point.