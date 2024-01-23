FAA expands plug warning to more 737s

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Aviation Administration has recommended that airlines inspect the door plugs on certain Boeing 737s that are older than the Max 9 jetliner that suffered a blowout of a similar panel during a flight this month.

The FAA said door plugs on one older version of the 737, called the 737-900ER, are identical in design to those on the Max 9, and some airlines "have noted findings with bolts during the maintenance inspections."

The FAA issued a safety alert late Sunday. As soon as possible, airlines should visually inspect four places where a bolt, nut and pin secure the door plug to the plane, the agency said.

The door plugs are panels that seal holes left for extra doors when the number of seats is not enough to trigger a requirement for more emergency evacuation exits. From inside the plane, they look like a regular window.

The FAA said 737-900ERs have logged 3.9 million flights without any known issues involving the door plugs. By contrast, the Max 9 that suffered the blowout had made only 145 flights.

One of the two door plugs on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 flew off the plane in midflight on Jan. 5. Passengers and investigators have described a violent decompression as air rushed out of the pressured cabin at 16,000 feet over Oregon.

The plane made an emergency landing with a hole in its side, and no serious injuries were reported. On a mostly full plane, no one was sitting in the two seats closest to the panel that blew out. No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

The FAA has grounded all Max 9s with door plugs instead of regular doors in the back of the cabin. Alaska and United Airlines are the only U.S. carriers to use the plane.

Besides grounding 171 Max 9 jets, the FAA is investigating quality-control measures at Boeing and its suppliers and has increased its oversight of the aircraft-maker. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Oregon incident.

"We fully support the FAA and our customers in this action," a Boeing spokeswoman said in a statement Monday.

Boeing delivered about 500 737-900ERs between 2007 and 2019 -- mostly to U.S. airlines -- and about 380 have door plugs instead of exits.

In emailed statements, Delta Air Lines said it was taking "proactive measures" to inspect its 737-900ER fleet, while United said its own "proactive inspections" would be "completed in the next few days." Both airlines said Monday that they did not anticipate any disruption to flight schedules as a result.

Since its maiden flight in 2006, the FAA said the 737-900ER had recorded more than 11 million hours of operation and completed 3.9 million flight cycles, with no issues arising relating to its door plug.

In a legal complaint filed in a Seattle court, six passengers and a family member sued Boeing over the issue on the Max plane, which they said caused physical injuries and emotional trauma.

According to the filing, the rapid depressurization ripped a shirt off a boy and sucked cellphones out of the aircraft. An iPhone found by a pedestrian on an Oregon road with its screen intact was most likely one of them, transport regulators said.

After the aircraft's pilots made an emergency landing, inspectors reported damage in at least 12 of the plane's rows, with pieces of trim, paneling and insulation ripped out. Experts say it would have been considerably more dangerous if the blowout had occurred after the plane reached its cruising altitude, where the force of a decompression could have been strong enough to pull passengers out the cabin.

Since the Alaska Airlines close call, Ron Epstein, an aerospace engineer and Bank of America equity analyst, questioned the viability of Boeing's current leadership.

"We would not be surprised to see regulators, investors and customers push for a turnover in the ranks of senior management and the board of directors," Epstein wrote in a note to investors.

Sash Tusa, a lead aviation analyst with London-based research firm Agency Partners, said via email that the stark and growing imbalance in favor of Airbus in the 2023 performance data offers little hope of a Boeing recovery.

"Based upon orders and backlogs, it is incredibly hard, mathematically all but impossible, to see Boeing getting back to No. 1 again, absent a Max-type massive problem at Airbus," Tusa wrote.

With air travel now fully back after the pandemic downturn, demand for jets is at record levels while supply from the world's two major manufacturers is still well below pre-pandemic levels.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press, Dominic Gates of The Seattle Times and Leo Sands of The Washington Post.